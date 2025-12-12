Homegrown travel still powers South Africa’s tourism recovery

Domestic tourism is still the pulse of South Africa’s visitor economy, driving local employment and sustaining the sector through uncertainty. Head of domestic tourism Mashoto Mokgethi says South Africans themselves remain the industry’s greatest strength. “Domestic tourism is the backbone of our economy,” she says. “It keeps the sector alive throughout the year and ensures that tourism benefits reach communities directly.”

Mashoto Mokgethi

Between January and September 2025, South Africans took 31 million overnight trips and 81 million day trips, a 5% increase over the previous year. Day trippers dominate the festive season, particularly in December. Limpopo continues to lead in volumes, driven by visiting friends and relatives, while KwaZulu-Natal recorded 7.5 million trips. The Western Cape remains the highest-spending province, with visitors averaging R5 400 per trip. “When South Africans travel, their spending circulates locally,” Mokgethi explains. “It fuels small businesses and keeps money in our communities.”

Access and affordability remain the biggest barriers. Many would-be travellers cite lack of money, time and information. South African Tourism’s Sho’t Left Travel Week addresses that through affordable packages and partnerships with local operators. “People need to see that travel is possible,” she says. “With the right information and deals, they plan differently.”

Since 2018, Sho’t Left has evolved to feature a more diverse South African audience after research showed that most locals did not see themselves represented in travel marketing. “We changed that,” Mokgethi says. “Every South African should see themselves in the story of their country.”

While beaches, bush escapes and mountain retreats remain favourites, new travel patterns are emerging. Event-driven trips, wellness escapes and cultural festivals are drawing increasing interest. “The more we market experiences that feel relatable and proudly South African, the stronger domestic tourism becomes,” Mokgethi says.



