Explainer: Menstrual cycle syncing

If you’re a menstruating person, you’ll know the ups and downs of your monthly cycle: mood swings, fatigue, weight changes or even irregular periods. But what if you could work with your hormones instead of against them?

Image credit: Cliff Booth on Pexels

Let’s take a closer look at cycle syncing. This growing wellness trend helps people manage their monthly cycles more effectively and naturally.

So, what is it?

Cycle syncing is the practice of adjusting your diet, exercise routine, and lifestyle to align with the four phases of your menstrual cycle.

It’s based on the idea that people’s hormonal needs shift weekly, not just monthly, and that tailoring your habits accordingly can lead to improved energy, enhanced mental focus, reduced PMS symptoms, and even better fertility.

Cycle syncing isn’t a medical treatment but rather a lifestyle strategy that encourages people to tune into their bodies and respond to the natural hormonal changes that occur each month.

The idea is to align your habits, including food choices, exercise, and rest, with the different phases of your cycle.

The four phases of the menstrual cycle

Each phase has distinct hormonal patterns. Adjusting your habits during these stages can support better physical and emotional well-being:

Menstrual phase (days one to five) During your period, oestrogen and progesterone levels are at their lowest, which can leave you feeling tired or withdrawn. This is the ideal time to prioritise rest, gentle movement like stretching, and quiet activities such as journaling. Focus on eating iron-rich foods, such as spinach and red meat, along with warm, nourishing meals to support your body and replenish your energy. Follicular phase (days six to 13) As oestrogen levels begin to rise during this phase of your cycle, you’ll often notice a lift in energy and motivation, making it a great time to focus on productivity, creativity, and trying something new. This is an ideal phase for cardio workouts, setting goals, or refreshing your routine. Fuel your body with fresh greens, lean proteins, and foods that naturally support oestrogen to keep your energy and focus at its peak. Ovulation phase (days 14 to 16) When hormone levels peak during ovulation, you may feel your most confident, energetic, and outgoing. This is an ideal time for high-intensity workouts, important presentations, or social events where you want to excel. Support your body with anti-inflammatory foods, such as berries, nuts, and cruciferous vegetables, to maintain balance and reduce potential inflammation. Luteal phase (Days 17 to 28) As progesterone levels increase during the luteal phase, you might notice PMS symptoms such as mood swings, bloating, or low energy. This is a good time to slow things down, opt for gentle exercise, get plenty of rest, and aim for earlier nights. To support your body, incorporate complex carbohydrates, magnesium-rich foods, and calming herbal teas, such as chamomile, into your daily routine.

*Note: While these lifestyle tips can be beneficial, they may not be effective for everyone. Each person’s experience is unique, so it’s important to approach cycle syncing with flexibility and listen to what your body needs.

Why it’s important

Many people juggle multiple roles as professionals, parents and caregivers, so understanding your cycle isn’t just helpful; it’s also empowering. Hormonal conditions such as PCOS, endometriosis, and thyroid imbalances are becoming more common, and cycle syncing offers a gentle, supportive way to manage symptoms alongside medical care.

In rural areas with limited access to specialists, cycle syncing can help women track changes and take proactive steps for their health. Even in urban settings, daily stress, poor sleep, and inconsistent eating habits can disrupt hormone levels, making hormone-aware living relevant for everyone.

Questions to ask yourself

Do you track your cycle regularly?



Are you experiencing symptoms such as acne, fatigue, or mood swings before your period?



Have you noticed any changes in your appetite, energy, or emotions over the past month?



Could your current lifestyle be clashing with your hormonal needs?

Cycle syncing isn’t about being perfect; it’s about tuning into your body and making small, thoughtful changes. It doesn’t replace medical advice, but it can complement your care plan when paired with regular check-ups and screenings.

Understanding your menstrual cycle doesn’t just entail knowing when your period is due. Far more importantly, it’s a powerful tool for boosting energy, managing mood swings, and improving your overall health. Cycle syncing helps you work with your body rather than against it.