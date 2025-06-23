Natural birth vs C-section: What you need to know

When finalising their birth plans, expectant parents are often faced with the question of whether they should opt for natural birth or C-section.

Every pregnancy is different, and what’s right for one parent may not be right for another. The key is being informed, prepared, and supported, both emotionally and medically.

“The choice between natural birth and C-section should be based on your health, your baby’s wellbeing, and open discussions with your healthcare provider,” says Murray Hewlett, CEO of Affinity Health.

“When parents understand their options, they feel more empowered and confident when it’s time to deliver.”

What is ‘natural’ birth?

Natural birth, typically referring to delivery through the birth canal, is the most common method of childbirth worldwide. It’s often recommended for low-risk pregnancies where both the parent and baby are healthy. Compared to caesarean delivery, this method usually results in fewer complications, a shorter hospital stay, and a quicker recovery.

Benefits include:

Faster recovery and discharge from the hospital.



Lower risk of breathing problems for the baby.



Immediate skin-to-skin contact after delivery.



Reduced likelihood of surgical risks.

That said, natural delivery can involve challenges such as tearing, prolonged labour, or the need for assisted techniques like forceps or vacuum extraction. Pain relief options – such as epidurals, gas and air, or guided breathing – can help manage discomfort and support a more positive birth experience.

What is a C-section?

A C-section is a surgical procedure in which the baby is delivered through an incision in the parent’s abdomen. It may be planned (elective) or performed as an emergency when complications arise during labour.

Reasons for a planned or emergency C-section may include:

Placenta previa (placenta covering the cervix).



Baby in breech position.



Previous C-section.



Fetal distress.



Multiple births (e.g. twins).

Benefits of C-section when medically necessary:

Safer in high-risk pregnancies.



It can be scheduled for convenience and planning.



Avoids prolonged labour and potential birth trauma.

C-sections involve longer recovery, increased risk of infection, and possible limitations in future pregnancies. Mothers may experience delayed bonding or initial breastfeeding challenges due to post-surgery fatigue.

Which is better?

Neither option is inherently better – what matters is what’s safest for you and your baby. Parents should work closely with their obstetrician or midwife to understand the pros, cons and risks associated with both methods.

In many public and private hospitals, C-section rates have risen sharply. While necessary in many cases, it’s important to ensure that the decision is based on medical need, not just convenience or fear.

“Every mother deserves the chance to feel heard and supported in her birth plan,” says Hewlett.

“With the right care and communication, delivery can be a positive, empowering experience – no matter how it happens.”

Things to consider

Speak with your doctor or midwife early about your birth preferences.



Understand your medical history and how it may affect delivery.



Discuss pain relief options and postpartum support.



Attend antenatal classes to prepare and build confidence.



Be flexible – sometimes plans change at the moment for everyone’s safety.



Ask questions – your healthcare provider should explain every option clearly.

Whether you choose or need a natural birth or a C-section, what matters most is a healthy baby and a safe delivery. Birth isn’t about ‘doing it the right way’; it’s about choosing what’s best for your body, your baby, and your peace of mind.

With the proper knowledge, preparation, and access to quality healthcare, every parent can feel empowered, supported, and ready to start their journey into parenthood with confidence.