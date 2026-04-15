Meet Brinjal: SA’s ultimate doggy paddler

If you’ve come across the viral South African dog swimming video, you’ve already met Brinjal, the 13-year-old dog still stealing the show at swimming galas in South Africa.

There’s something endearing and inspirational about a 13-year-old dog still swimming like he’s youthfully chasing gold. And if you’ve seen the viral South African dog swimming video, you’ll know exactly who we’re talking about. “You’ll always know when he’s ready to swim – he announces his arrival with excited barks before launching himself into the water!” says his pet mom, Ancheri Luus. Brinjal isn’t just any swimmer. He’s a regular at galas, a crowd favourite, and a pet parent’s answer to questions like 'Is swimming good for senior dogs?' and 'Can old dogs still exercise safely?'

Brinjal enjoying a swim with pet mom, Ancheri

In the pool, Brinjal is all focus. “He’s incredibly confident… but prefers not to be touched when he’s in ‘swim mode’ and focused on his laps.” At home? It’s a completely different story. “You’ll often find him lounging around, contentedly sucking on a pillow for emotional support,” Ancheri laughs. “But come 5pm, he and his brother turn into parkour experts.” Swimming has become such an important part of Ancheri’s household that they’ve taught all their other dogs to swim too. Tinkie loves pushing her floating toys across the water and then diving in like a torpedo to fetch them. Griffin, who’s only a year and a half, is starting to love the water too.

Brinjal, flanked by his siblings Griffin and Tinkie

From curious coach to champion swimmer

Brinjal didn’t start out as a swimmer, he started out as a spectator. “He used to run alongside the pool, barking at swimmers like their personal coach,” Ancheri recalls. “One day I put him in… and the rest is history.” Now, his daily routine includes laps in a heated pool. However, Brinjal’s journey wasn’t always smooth. A knee injury threatened to put an end to his swimming days. After the knee surgery, recovery could have meant slowing down. Instead, it became a defining moment.

“The real turning point came when the vet cleared him to start swimming after just one week post-surgery. Swimming allowed him to build strength without putting stress on his healing knee or risking injury… it kept him physically strong and mentally happy. Three months later, you’d never know he’d had a major operation.”

Today, Brinjal’s routine is built around healthy habits:

Daily swims (which are great because they offer a combination of low-impact exercises, joint-friendly movement, mental stimulation, and full-body conditioning)



Morning park walks



Playful bursts of energy at home.

“I think Brinjal genuinely loves the feeling of launching himself into the water. Initially, I thought it was just because swimming cools him down on hot days, but he’s equally enthusiastic about swimming in winter (thankfully the pool is heated!). He clearly loves the exercise itself: the movement, the freedom, and the physical activity. “Between swimming, sniffing at the park, and his evening parkour… he stays active in every way.” That mix of physical and mental stimulation is exactly what supports dog exercise for older dogs with joint problems.

The takeaway for pet parents

If you’re asking:

Is swimming safe for dogs after surgery?



What is hydrotherapy for dogs?



What is the best exercise for senior dogs?

Brinjal’s story says it best: “Don’t underestimate the power of getting them in the water. It might just give them a new lease on life.” If that’s not enough, Brinjal isn’t alone. Another famous dog and a fellow proud dotsure.co.za furry family member, Mr Miyagee, has shown just how powerful swimming therapy for dogs can be. “Hydrotherapy became his lifeline… it didn’t just help him heal, it gave him the tools to stay strong.” Admitted his pet mom and another dotsure.co.za policyholder, Lindi Pieterse. After multiple ligament injuries, surgery wasn’t an option. Instead, water became his source of rehabilitation. “Seeing a dog who can’t stand suddenly find their stride in the water is powerful.”

Mr Miyagee paddling towards rehabilitation under the careful guidance of veterinary physiotherapist, Bianca Duthie, at Pets in Balance

Supporting your pet’s health journey

Whether it’s recovery, prevention, or long-term wellness, keeping a senior dog active sometimes means extra care and planning for the unexpected. That’s where pet insurance providers like dotsure.co.za come in with wholehearted dog insurance and Pet Wellness Benefits that support you and your fur baby from surgery to recovery and everything in between. Brinjal’s story is simple, but powerful: movement matters. And sometimes, the best way forward… is straight into the water.

Ts & Cs and possible exclusions may apply and can be obtained by emailing az.oc.erustod@su2u. Dotsure Limited (Registration number 2006/000723/06) is a licensed non-life insurer and authorised financial services provider (FSP39925). Voted South Africa’s Best Pet Insurance 2023-2025 by readers of The Star, Die Burger, Beeld, and City Press.



