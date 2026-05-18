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    Entries now open for Shoprite and Checkers 2026 Championship Boerewors comp

    The search for South Africa’s ultimate boerewors is back as Shoprite and Checkers officially open entries for the 34th annual Championship Boerewors competition.
    18 May 2026
    18 May 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    From backyard braai masters to seasoned sausage makers, entrants have until 12 June 2026 to throw their tongs into the ring and compete for one of South Africa’s most iconic culinary titles.

    The winner will drive away in a brand-new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB AT, along with the title of Boerewors Champion and the honour of having their winning recipe sold at Shoprite and Checkers stores nationwide.

    SA’s No. 1 Championship Boerewors has become a firm customer favourite over the past three decades, combining authentic South African recipes with premium-quality ingredients.

    The reigning champion, 33-year-old Roberto-Rui Agrela from Paarl, wants to encourage those who love making good quality boerewors, to enter:

    "It was an unforgettable event from start to finish. A highlight was being able to meet people from across the country who share the same passion for boerewors and having the opportunity to learn from talented contestants and judges. If you have an opportunity to enter, my advice is to just go for it. If you put in the hard work and back yourself, amazing things can happen, so don’t be afraid to take the chance. It happened to me."

    Participants are expected to demonstrate full mastery of the boerewors-making process, from carefully balancing herbs and spices to correctly processing the meat and producing well-stuffed, evenly cooked boerewors.

    Each entry will be rigorously assessed by an expert panel of top South African chefs. Submissions must comply with traditional boerewors guidelines and will be vetted for authenticity, technique and adherence to competition standards before progressing to the next stage.

    Following validation, the judges will select a shortlist of 30 recipes, which will then be narrowed down to the Top 10 finalists. These finalists will face off in a live cook-off, where a judging panel will crown the 2026 Boerewors Champion.

    The winner and runners up receive the following:
    First prize: A new Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB AT valued at over R700,000, and R20,000 in cash
    Second prize: R50,000 in cash
    Third prize: R30,000 in cash

    Visit the official Championship Boerewors website to enter.

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