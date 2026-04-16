ESPN Africa brings French Top 14 rugby to African screens

ESPN Africa has confirmed the acquisition of broadcast rights to France’s iconic Top 14 , widening the range of elite club rugby for fans across sub-Saharan Africa.

TOP 14 broadcasts, giving viewers a front-row seat to the passion, rivalry and weekly drama that define the French game, will air across both ESPN (DStv 218, StarSat 248) and ESPN2 (DStv 219, StarSat 249), as well as on both linear channels on Disney+ in South Africa.

The action kicks off this Saturday 18 April with no less than three match-ups including Stade Rochelais vs Union Bordeaux Bègles (2.30pm on ESPN 2), Aviron Bayonnais vs Section Paloise (4.35pm on ESPN 2) and Castres Olympique vs Stade Toulousain (9pm on ESPN 2). Sunday 19 April sees Racing 92 take on Stade Français Paris at 9pm CAT on ESPN 2, making for a weekend full of exhilarating rugby action.

The league features a strong South African presence, with Springbok forward Jean-Luc du Preez as well as Arno Botha and Nico Janse van Rensburg, adding local interest and familiar faces for African audiences following the action.

ESPN will air four live matches every week, showcasing the standout fixtures from each round alongside six playoff matches per season. All games will be broadcast with English commentary and graphics, allowing audiences to fully follow the narrative of the competition as it unfolds from round one through to the decisive moments.

A league built on rivalry and pride

The Top 14 carries a distinct rhythm that sets it apart. Packed stadiums, fierce local rivalries and an uncompromising style of play have made it a favourite among rugby followers around the world. The league brings together established international stars and homegrown talent, creating contests that feel personal and hard-earned from week to week.

ESPN Africa’s coverage will allow fans to follow the league in depth. The 2025 to 2026 season broadcasts will include 36 regular season matches and six playoff games, while the 2026 to 2027 and 2027 to 2028 seasons will each feature 104 regular season fixtures, plus six playoff encounters. The consistency of weekly coverage is designed to draw viewers into the ebb and flow of the competition, where momentum can shift quickly and every result matters.

Widening the breadth of ESPN Africa’s sports offering

Top 14 Rugby joins ESPN Africa’s robust rugby offering that including the Springbok-dominated Japan Rugby League One. Furthermore, this latest addition builds on the wide range of sporting codes already available across the ESPN channels, including basketball, baseball, football, hockey, American football and more.

“We are delighted to welcome the Top 14 French Rugby League to the ESPN Africa offering. The Top 14 is considered as the leading domestic rugby competition globally and we are excited to offer our audiences the very best in European rugby competition alongside our wide breadth of premier sports programming,” shared Kyle De Klerk, director of sports at The Walt Disney Company Africa.

“This agreement with ESPN Africa marks an important step in the international growth of the Top 14. It will give more fans across a major rugby region the opportunity to experience the intensity, passion and unique identity of French professional rugby,” said

Yann Roubert, President of the Ligue Nationale de Rugby.

For updates regarding the French TOP 14 rugby and other sports, fans can connect to @ESPNAfrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit https://www.espn.com/.



