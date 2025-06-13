Phefeni Secondary School to host Soweto Youth Day Career Expo

This Youth Day, 16 June, Phefeni Secondary School in Orlando West, Soweto will be opening its doors to over 300 learners from several neighbouring high schools for the Soweto Youth Day Career Expo.

The participating schools are Phefeni Secondary, Meadowlands High, Morris Isaacson High, Sekano Ntoane, Naledi Secondary, Madibane High, and Orlando East. Selected out-of-school youth and learners from neighbouring settlements are also invited to attend.

“This Expo isn’t about jobs,” says Senty Maphosa from the collaborative movement Jozi My Jozi. “It’s about giving youth the tools to rebuild Soweto from the ground up. We can’t continue talking about legacy without doing the work of enabling futures.”

What to expect

The event connects the historic significance of 16 June with education, career development, and community upliftment. Various workshops and panel discussions presented by industry experts throughout the day will focus on Stem, maritime industries, agriculture, tourism, entrepreneurship, sport, arts, and the built environment.

Seth Mazibuko, from the Seth Mazibuko Foundation, will deliver the keynote address. Other speakers, panelists and facilitators include Phumlani Moholi, Orlando East-alumni tech entrepreneur and founder of Tech Businesses, Zeus Omega from Kreative Kornerr, Kgomotso Selokane from HERON Marine South Africa, Tsholofelo Gaechose Kutasari, Dineo from Soweto Hotel, Jeezy, skateboarding director, and Emmanuel Quaye from Wits Business School.

Panels will be hosted by sector professionals with participants from organisations such as iSolve, Trivivon, Wits University, Libapo Service and Maintenance, and youth-driven initiatives like Eco Sol and Umuzi. Local organisations including Libapo Service and Maintenance, Kutasari, and Lebo’s Soweto Backpackers will highlight the importance of local knowledge in career development.

Learners can take part in hands-on workshops that include building model cities with Trivivon, urban farming simulations with Neigbour Roots and Hyharvest, art sessions led by Anushka Kempken and Nthati Machesa, and mini lessons in boxing and skateboarding. An exhibition space will facilitate direct interaction with institutions and professionals.

The day will begin at 12pm with the opening address and keynote, followed by sector panels in entrepreneurship, maritime, agriculture, tourism, arts, and technology until 2pm. Workshops will take place from 2-3pm, and the event will close with an exhibition walkabout and feedback session over the next hour.