Cosas marches on education department and calls for minister to resign

Hundreds of learners marched under the banner of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) to the Department of Basic Education in Pretoria.

Learners from schools across Gauteng and the North West march to the Department of Basic Education’s head office in Pretoria on Thursday. Photos: Ihsaan Hendricks / GroundUp

Learners, still dressed in their school’s uniforms, arrived from around Gauteng and the North West. During the march, some held up posters calling for the resignation of Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube.

Cosas is historically aligned with the ANC. Gwarube is with the DA and became minister in July when the government of national unity was formed.

Sophie Jonas, a grade 10 learner from Hammanskraal, said she joined the march to demand improvements at township schools. “We would like our schools to be maintained, and for the area’s around the school to be clean and safe. Maybe more classes or schools need to be built as sometimes classrooms are overcrowded,” she said.

Deputy secretary general of Cosas, Busang Lekeka said they are also advocating for the integration of technology in schools to better prepare learners for a digital future.

“Currently we have a situation where some learners’ first experience of using a laptop is when they enter the tertiary education system. This is unacceptable,” said Lekeka.

Outside the Department of Basic Education, police formed a barrier with riot shields between the learners and the entrance of the office.

Cosas leaders demanded that Minister Gwarube come out and listen to their demands but police told them that the minister was unavailable.

Cosas President Kamogelo Nkosi told the protesting learners that they would give the minister 14 days to respond to their demands which include:

increased spending on school infrastructure,

integrating the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” into the school curriculum,

vocational training in subjects such as agriculture,

increased budget for maintenance in schools, and

improved scholar transport.

Protesting learners called for the resignation of Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube.

Nkosi also echoed the call for the minister to resign, claiming that she is failing learners and that her conduct in implementing the Bela Act was proof that she is unfit to lead the department.

“We want to see better township schools so that black children can learn in safety and dignity.” He said they would return if the minister did not respond to their demands before handing the memo over to other department officials.

This article was originally published on GroundUp.

© 2025 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.