UCT protests: University rejects blanket fee relief, warns against disruptions

Following protest action since Monday, the University of Cape Town (UCT) has announced it will implement stricter security measures in response to ongoing student protests over fee blocks and housing shortages, allowing the Campus Protection Services (CPS) to 'observe, caution and intervene whenever the protest action is considered disruptive or violent. CPS will continue to observe, monitor, inform and tolerate if protest action is considered peaceful'.

Photo shared by UCT SRC on X , citing @MandisaGum32781 X account as the image credit

Students are protesting fee blocks and a housing crisis. The protests have been led by the Students’ Representative Council (SRC), which handed over a memorandum demanding fee concessions for students with outstanding debt.

UCT rejects blanket fee concessions

UCT has also rejected the SRC’s proposal for blanket fee concessions, a system that has been in place for the past four years. The university argues that such concessions have encouraged non-payment among self-funded students, while some graduates who benefited from these measures still owe the university millions.

"We have learned from this practice that blanket concessions cultivate a culture of non-payment among certain fee-paying or self-funded students at UCT, who seem to take advantage of measures put in place for financially disadvantaged students. In this regard, we plan to engage with parents and guardians of fee-paying and self-funded students going forward," UCT said.

"239 graduates from the 2021 concessions alone owe UCT R30m and have been handed over to debt collectors," professor Mosa Moshabela

vice-chancellor of UCT revealed.

The university further highlighted that student debt has reached R864m, doubling since 2021. This financial strain, combined with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) accommodation cap of R45,000, has left UCT facing a shortfall of R160m.

UCT has assured staff and students that the university remains operational despite disruptions. While in-person lectures will continue where possible, some may shift online if protests persist.

"The university will continue monitoring the situation and share updates as necessary," Moshabela said.

With tensions high and no immediate resolution in sight, it remains to be seen whether protests will escalate or if negotiations will bring an end to the standoff.

Regarding campus activity, UCT said lectures will continue in person as far as possible. However, where there is an impact due to the protest action lectures may be moved online.