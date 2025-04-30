Corporate Wellness Week: Simple shifts and long-term solutions that truly support employee wellbeing

Corporate Wellness Week offers a timely opportunity to pause and consider how we’re looking after the people behind our operations. Workplace wellbeing doesn’t always have to involve massive initiatives. Sometimes, it starts with the basics: accessible water stations, healthier snack options, and making sure staff aren’t expected to stay online well past office hours.

These everyday efforts can encourage a more balanced environment. But while such gestures matter, they aren’t always enough. What happens when an employee is off work for weeks due to illness? Or when a death in the family leaves someone emotionally and financially overwhelmed? What if the household relies on one income that suddenly stops?

This is where deeper, long-term thinking is required. As HR professionals, team leaders and executives, we need to reframe wellness as more than just a nice-to-have. It’s a strategy that includes protection, planning and resilience.

There’s a growing understanding that employees' well-being is directly tied to a business's strength. More employers are starting to explore structured benefit solutions that address the full spectrum of employee needs, physical, emotional, and financial.

Let’s take a closer look at key benefits that are making a difference in workplaces of all sizes.

Income protection:

Income protection plays a crucial role in giving staff financial support if they’re unable to work because of illness or injury. In a landscape where many people live paycheque to paycheque, this cover provides critical relief.

The Sanlam Benchmark Survey 2023 found that almost 60% of South Africans don’t have enough savings to sustain them for even three months. Without financial backup, a period of illness can quickly spiral into long-term stress.

This benefit enables employees to focus on recovery rather than survival, and it helps businesses retain skilled workers by providing continuity and care.

Group funeral cover:

The loss of a loved one or a colleague can have a profound impact on individuals and teams. Group funeral cover gives employees much-needed support during some of life’s most challenging moments.

In South Africa, funeral costs typically fall between R15,000 and R50,000. With group funeral benefits in place, employees don’t face these expenses alone, and HR departments aren’t left scrambling to find emergency support.

This kind of cover is more than just financial assistance. It’s a show of empathy and solidarity, reinforcing a workplace culture grounded in respect and compassion.

Disability benefits:

Injuries and illnesses can strike without warning. Disability benefits provide essential financial support for staff who are no longer able to work, whether temporarily or permanently.

Beyond the financial strain, being unable to work can have major psychological effects. Knowing they’re protected in such circumstances gives employees confidence and a sense of security.

This benefit also reduces the operational risks for businesses, helping to manage disruption and sustain productivity.

Retirement planning:

Offering access to pension and provident funds is about more than retirement. It’s about empowering employees to take control of their long-term financial futures.

Retirement planning demonstrates a commitment to staff wellbeing that extends far beyond their years of service. For many employees, it’s the first time they begin actively saving and thinking about long-term financial goals.

There are tax incentives for employers, too, but the broader benefit is that a well-structured retirement fund can reduce stress, encourage loyalty, and support healthier transitions when staff retire.

Healthcare cover:

In a country where public healthcare is under strain, private health solutions are vital for maintaining a healthy and productive workforce.

Medical aid ensures employees can access general and emergency healthcare.



When staff have access to healthcare, they’re more likely to seek help early and recover faster. The Occupational Care South Africa Absenteeism Survey points to illness-related absenteeism costing the economy billions annually. The right cover not only protects employees, it also benefits the business.

Why smaller teams shouldn’t miss out

Benefits are often associated with large corporations, but companies with as few as five employees can also benefit enormously from implementing these solutions.

Offering structured support signals that staff are seen and valued. It builds trust and creates an environment where people feel secure enough to do their best work.

And when teams are small, each individual’s wellbeing becomes even more critical to the business's success.

From surface-level wellness to sustainable care

It’s easy to associate corporate wellness with in-office perks or social events. But genuine care is about more than keeping spirits high; it’s about preparing for the hard moments, too.

Long-term benefits show employees that you’re not just investing in them while things are going well. You’re planning for every stage of their lives, including the difficult ones.

That’s the kind of approach that fosters loyalty, purpose and peace of mind.

