    Applications are open for Ogilvy Creative Technology Academy

    Issued by Ogilvy South Africa
    24 Jan 2025
    24 Jan 2025
    Ogilvy South Africa is proud to announce the return of the Creative Technology Academy, an initiative focusing on enhancing the specialist digital and technological skills of industry newcomers, providing them with the essential tools they need to thrive in a competitive global market.
    Applications are open for Ogilvy Creative Technology Academy

    The groundbreaking initiative reflects the agency's commitment to cultivating the next generation of industry talent with specialist digital skills, particularly from underrepresented backgrounds. The academy is designed to equip post-matric learners with essential digital and technological skills, seamlessly bridging creativity and technology.

    In partnership with Deviare Youth Campus, successful applicants will be part of a 12-month fully immersive learnership experience that combines structured learning with practical workplace engagement. While being trained as specialists in critical areas, including Data, 3D Animation & VFX, Game Design, and Artificial Intelligence. This unique blend of creative and technical disciplines ensures that graduates are not only industry-ready but also equipped to make a global impact.

    “The Creative Technology Academy is more than just a programme; it’s a platform for empowerment and innovation,” Melissa Carney, managing director of Ogilvy One, a specialist digital service of Ogilvy South Africa “Our goal is to identify and elevate untapped talent, blending African creativity with cutting-edge technological expertise to produce industry leaders of tomorrow.”

    Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman of Ogilvy South Africa, concludes: “At Ogilvy, we’re passionate about nurturing future talent and this progamme is just one of the major initiatives we have. By empowering young African talent, the programme aims to drive transformative change and set a new standard for creativity and technology in advertising and beyond.”

    Applications are open

    Applications for the next cohort of the Ogilvy Creative Technology Academy are now open! Visit https://youthcampus.deviare.africa/ogilvy-learnership to apply before the deadline on 28 January at midnight.

