    Nivea's I AM #1 campaign puts women first

    Nivea’s new campaign, It’s in the Name – I AM #1 shines a spotlight on what it means for women to feel and be number one, as it asks “What if women chose to show up for themselves first, enabling them to show up for others better?”.
    28 May 2025
    28 May 2025
    Nivea’s new campaign, 'It’s in the Name – I AM #1 shines a spotlight on what it means for women to feel and be number one (Image supplied)
    Nivea’s new campaign, 'It’s in the Name – I AM #1 shines a spotlight on what it means for women to feel and be number one (Image supplied)

    South African women have always known how to show up for others, whether at work, at home, in their communities or across cultures.

    This campaign puts women not in competition with anyone else, but in full celebration of their own skin journeys, confidence and truth.

    At the heart of the campaign is the Nivea Luminous 630 product range powered by Thiamidol, a patented and clinically proven ingredient that visibly reduces dark marks and is 60x times more effective than vitamin c* helping women reveal the natural luminosity of their skin.

    The campaign is more than just a product story. It’s a movement.

    And leading this movement is the Luminous Sisterhood, a collective of bold, brilliant South African women who share their unfiltered skincare journeys and life philosophies in a way that feels honest, relatable and real.

    From beauty and media to sport, pageantry and music, each sister brings her own story and her own I AM declaration:

    • Zozibini Tunzi, former Miss Universe and global advocate for authenticity: I am bold.
    • Pearl Modiadie, respected broadcaster and working mom: I am resilient.
    • Kay Yarms, unapologetic beauty influencer and self-love advocate: I am unapologetic.
    • Laura Wolvaardt, world-class cricketer breaking boundaries in sport: I am determined.
    • Lungelihle Zwane, also known as Uncle Waffles, Swazi DJ and record producer: I am limitless.

    Together, they represent a vibrant cross-section of the women who use Luminous 630 every day. They are not striving for perfection but for progress.

    “For years, South African women have been made to feel that clear, radiant skin is either unattainable or reserved for someone else. This campaign is our response,” says Odele Sheik, marketing at Nivea South Africa.

    “We’re here to tell every woman that your skin goals are valid, your journey is seen, and your luminescence is possible now.”

    The I AM #1 campaign is currently live across social media, with more authentic stories and real-time results being shared by the Luminous Sisterhood and their communities.

