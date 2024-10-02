Overall Events & Communication celebrates 15 years of excellence in event management

Overall Events & Communication, a leading event management and communications company in the Eastern Cape, is proud to celebrate 15 years of delivering innovative, high-quality event and marketing solutions to clients across South Africa. This significant milestone is a testament to the company’s consistent growth, creative ingenuity, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Founded in 2009 by managing creative director Claire Kivedo, Overall Events & Communication began as a small business with big dreams. Claire's extensive experience in the corporate and parastatal sectors, combined with her qualifications in public relations management and events, exhibition, and conference management, have been the guiding force behind the company’s success. Today, Overall Events is recognised as a dynamic and creative player in the event management industry, offering a full range of event planning, marketing, and communication services.

Reflecting on the 15-year journey, Claire Kivedo says: "It's been an incredible journey of hard work, determination, and creativity. From the early days of building relationships with clients to becoming a trusted partner for high-profile organisations like the Mandela Bay Development Agency, Coega Development Corporation, Absa, Nelson Mandela University, Volkswagen Africa Group and many more, we’ve grown significantly. What makes this milestone truly special is knowing that we’ve been able to make a meaningful impact, not only in the business world but also in the communities we serve."

Over the past 15 years, Overall Events & Communication has worked with a diverse range of clients, including state-owned enterprises, corporates, and local businesses. From intimate events to large-scale corporate functions, the company has consistently delivered tailored solutions that align with the strategic goals of its clients. This includes events hosting anywhere from 50 to over 5,000 guests, with services ranging from event conceptualisation and logistics management to live event broadcasting, videography, and photography.

As a 100% Black woman-owned business, Overall Events & Communication remains dedicated to creating opportunities within the local economy. The company is passionate about mentoring emerging entrepreneurs, employing local talent, and partnering with other small businesses. Kivedo adds: “Empowering others has been a cornerstone of our business. We understand the struggles that small businesses face, and we’re proud to uplift others through our work.”

To celebrate this milestone, Overall Events is planning a special event to showcase its journey and accomplishments, highlighting key partnerships, projects, and future plans. The event will also emphasise the company’s vision for the next 15 years as it continues to grow and evolve in the fast-changing world of event management and communications.

Overall Events & Communication is an award-winning, full-service event management and communications company based in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape. Specialising in events, exhibitions, conferences, and digital communications, the company provides tailored solutions to meet the needs of its clients. With a focus on building lasting relationships, empowering communities, and creating memorable event experiences, Overall Events & Communication has built a reputation for delivering quality and value over the past 15 years.

For media inquiries, or more information about Overall Events & Communication, please contact Claire Kivedo, managing creative director az.oc.stnevellarevo@erialc Phone: +27 (0) 41 368 3121.

Website: www.overallevents.co.za | Instagram: www.instagram.com/overall_events_communication | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OverallEventsCommunication



