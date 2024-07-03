Sustainable Heating unveils cutting-edge biomass steam plant at Aspen in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape

Industries

    Issued by Overall Events & Communication
    3 Jul 2024
    3 Jul 2024
    Sustainable Heating proudly announces the grand opening of its revolutionary Biomass Steam Plant at Aspen, Gqeberha. The event, held on 26 June 2024, garnered significant attention from leading industry partners, international manufacturers, and media representatives, including the SABC and the Eastern Cape’s Herald newspaper.
    Guest speakers in attendance included Lorraine Hill, group chief operations officer at Aspen; Ulla Lechmann-Richte, head of German cooperation; Mark van Wyk, chief executive officer, Infra Impact; Gary Koekemoer, project leader of Climate Resilient Nelson Mandela Bay and Steven Dramat, general manager at Sustainable Heating.

    Paul Gorremans, managing director and his team at Sustainable Heating, led a tour of the state-of-the-art facility, showcasing the advanced technology and environmental benefits of the new biomass steam plant. Attendees were particularly impressed with the plant’s capacity to produce steam efficiently while significantly reducing carbon emissions.

    Sustainable Heating, a pioneer in renewable energy solutions, has installed high-quality biomass machines designed for optimal steam production. The biomass steam plant uses wood chips instead of traditional fuels such as paraffin, resulting in drastically lower carbon emissions and minimal electrical consumption. This innovative approach aligns with the company’s mission to help clients reduce heating costs, decrease their carbon footprint, and enhance sustainability and profitability.

    The new installation boasts a capacity of 12 MWH Thermal energy, supplying 20 tons of steam per hour. Over the next 15 years, the Aspen facility is projected to save approximately 550,000 tons of carbon emissions, underscoring the long-term environmental and economic benefits of the project.

    Recent studies highlight the advantages of biomass over fossil fuels, particularly in terms of reduced greenhouse gas emissions and improved air quality. The plant’s advanced filtration system further enhances its environmental credentials, ensuring cleaner steam production compared to conventional fuel-based methods.

    This ground-breaking development is set to attract interest from various stakeholders in the renewable energy, sustainability, and industrial sectors.

    "We are thrilled to launch this cutting-edge biomass steam plant, which marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a more sustainable future," said Paul Gorremans. "Our commitment to reducing carbon footprints and enhancing energy efficiency is at the core of our operations, and this new facility exemplifies that dedication."

    The grand opening event highlighted the potential for renewable energy solutions to drive both environmental and economic progress. As the demand for sustainable heating solutions grows, the Biomass Steam Plant at Aspen serves as a model for future developments in the industry.

    For more information on Sustainable Heating and their innovative solutions, please visit https://wwwsustainableheating.co.za/

    We are an event design & communications company based in Port Elizabeth that proudly serves the Eastern Cape. We create event and communication platforms and activities that help connect organisations with their various stakeholders. We offer a range of services that can be customized to suit your communication objectives.

