Firefighting needs innovative solutions amid ‘water-shedding’

Firefighting in South Africa needs innovative solutions in areas where the water supply is compromised, says ASP Fire CEO Michael van Niekerk.

Image credit: Ashim D’Silva on Unsplash

The country faces ongoing water shortages, and the growing threat of water-shedding has raised concerns about the impact on firefighting efforts.

The effects of water shortages

Water-shedding in South Africa significantly impacts municipal and community firefighting capabilities.

It limits the availability of water in municipal reservoirs and hydrants, making it challenging to maintain adequate water pressure and supply during firefighting operations.

With less water available, the risk of fires spreading increases, especially in dry and windy conditions. Firefighters may face delays in accessing water, which can hinder their ability to respond quickly and effectively to any fires.

“It is not just about water shedding but also the general lack of water in some areas,” says Van Niekerk.

“I have been involved with projects where water is only available during certain hours. In such cases, building regulations suggest that the owner should assess the risk and, if necessary, provide an on-site water supply. However, there is no legal obligation to do this; it is more of a recommendation.”

Collective efforts needed

Van Niekerk points out that notwithstanding the current regulations, business owners do not fully appreciate the risks of not having a highly reliable, adequate water sources on hand, especially where they have high-risk operations or storage facilities, or have capital intensive production lines, or are exposed to significant business continuity or market loss challenges.

However, he stresses the importance of collective efforts in addressing firefighting challenges.

“A unified approach to community firefighting is lacking. For instance, setting up a communal fire tank and pump to serve multiple properties would alleviate the burden on individual owners. It would be cost-effective and provide a reliable water source for firefighting,” he argues.

In rural and semi-rural areas, Van Niekerk suggests leveraging existing infrastructure, such as farm irrigation systems, to supplement water supplies for firefighting purposes.

“Using existing resources, like irrigation systems on farms, to supply water for firefighting could be a viable solution in these regions.”

Establishing communal water tanks in strategic locations can ensure a reliable water source for firefighting and other emergency needs.

Another proactive measure is to encourage the use of rainwater harvesting systems to supplement the water supply for firefighting.

Lastly, investing in infrastructure improvements can enhance water storage and distribution systems to reduce the risks associated with a fire brigade rendered useless due to a lack of water.