Nedbank Business Ignite announces 2023 winners

3 Oct 2023
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
Nedbank Business Ignite, in partnership with Primedia Broadcasting, is proud to announce the winners of its 2023 competition. Centred around the theme of boosting small businesses in doing big things during tough economic times, the winners were revealed on-air on 702 and CapeTalk from 18 to 20 September 2023. This year's competition was fierce, with many exceptional entrepreneurs vying for the top spots. However, the winners stood out for their dedication, innovation, and resilience.
Mzo Jojwana, 702 station manager, expressed his excitement about the winners, stating: "These entrepreneurs have shown exceptional dedication and innovation in their respective industries. We are proud to celebrate their achievements."

The initiative, which is now in its 11th year, is a programme aimed at supporting and empowering small businesses on their respective journeys towards success. Through intentional initiatives and resources, the aim is to provide valuable support to entrepreneurs, assisting them to navigate and thrive during challenging economic times.

The winners of the 2023 programme are receiving a comprehensive package of support, including a R30,000 cash injection, business coaching, and advertising airtime on 702 and CapeTalk worth R100,000 each. These prizes will be providing the winners with the necessary resources and guidance to grow and prosper in the current challenging economic climate.

Mpho Mohaswa, owner of Precious and Pearl Brands Pty Ltd, was one of the winners from Gauteng. She left her corporate job in the gas industry to pursue her entrepreneurial dreams. Her business, Ghemere, has reimagined and made a traditional drink accessible through sale at retailers. Mpho's ability to pivot and change her business model has been instrumental in her growth. She has exciting future plans for the Precious and Pearls brand.

Price Holding Group Price Insurance, another winner, provides protection against financial loss due to increases in the price of products and services. Their most active product since 2020 has been Fuel Price Insurance, which safeguards against increases in petrol prices, including both grades of petrol, diesel, paraffin, and other fuel products. Price Insurance also offers Health Price Insurance, Food Price Insurance, and Stock Price Insurance.

Thuso Motau, owner of Mighty House of Soap, runs an eco-friendly business that recycles cooking oil and transforms it into useful products such as soaps, cleaning products, and beauty products. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Mighty House of Soap continued to operate and supply in-demand soaps and sanitizers.

In the Western Cape, Cleopatra Ngoie Van Ster, owner of Sha’p Left Healthcare Services, has successfully brought primary healthcare to marginalised communities at an affordable price. As a nurse-turned-entrepreneur, Cleopatra's business model has made healthcare more accessible to those in need. She currently operates three centers in Eerste River and Kuils River.

TVDM Consultants (Pty) Ltd, owned by Zerlinda van der Merwe and Nicole Tavares, has established themselves as thought leaders in the Community Schemes space. In addition to their consulting services, they offer webinars, write articles, and have a regular newsletter. Despite the challenges faced, TVDM Consultants has managed to thrive since its inception in 2020.

Natasha Pearce, owner of Vivacious Eco Vixon, is making a positive impact on the planet by repurposing waste from the clothing and textile industry. By transforming non-biodegradable waste into diverse products such as towels, facials rounds, and backpacks, Vivacious Eco Vixon showcases innovation in waste repurposing.

Tessa van Statten, CapeTalk’s station manager, shared her enthusiasm, saying: "The winners of Business Ignite 2023 have demonstrated remarkable resilience and creativity. They are an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs."

Alan Shannon, executive for client engagement, private clients and small business services at Nedbank, commended the winners, stating: "These entrepreneurs have exemplified the spirit of entrepreneurship and have shown that with determination and passion, anything is possible. We are proud to support their journey."

Nedbank Business Ignite congratulates all the winners and looks forward to witnessing their continued success in the future.

