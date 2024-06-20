Wynberg courts closed until further notice

Wynberg's municipal and magistrate's courts are closed until further notice, the City of Cape Town informed the public today, 8 April.

Image source: fanjianhua from Freepik

"Due to an incident at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court earlier today, both the Municipal Court and the Magistrate’s Court have been closed to the public for the rest of the day," the CoCT said in a statement. No further details were provided at the time.

The Wynberg Municipal Court is located within the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court complex in Church Street, Wynberg.

"The Wynberg Municipal Court may be open again by tomorrow, however, the public is advised to first phone to ascertain this," said the CoCT, apologising for the inconvenience.

Payment of pre-due date traffic fines may be made at selected Spar shops or online at www.paythat.co.za, or at any other municipal court in the city.