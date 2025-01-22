Legal Labour Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Groundbreaking draft dismissal code to transform South Africa's workplace culture

    Jonathan GoldbergBy Jonathan Goldberg
    22 Jan 2025
    22 Jan 2025
    The newly published Draft Code of Good Practice on Dismissal marks a pivotal reform in South Africa's employment dismissal framework, providing employers with clearer guidelines, enhanced flexibility, and a strong focus on fair labour practice.
    Jonathan Goldberg, Chairman Global Business Solutions
    Jonathan Goldberg, Chairman Global Business Solutions

    The draft code, which consolidates, and updates provisions previously scattered across Schedule 8 and Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act, introduces several groundbreaking changes that will significantly impact how businesses handle dismissals.

    This represents a fundamental shift in approach, moving from rigid procedural requirements to principle-based guidelines that can be adapted to different business circumstances, with an emphasis on practical implementation.

    Key changes for employers include:

    • Small business relief: For the first time, the code explicitly recognises the practical constraints faced by small businesses, exempting them from overly burdensome procedural requirements and acknowledging their limited HR resources.
    • Streamlined procedures: The removal of rigid timeframes (such as the previous 48-hour notice requirement) in favour of "reasonable" standards, offering employers greater procedural flexibility while maintaining fairness.
    • Enhanced legal protection: A more structured framework for documentation and decision-making, providing employers stronger defence against unfair dismissal claims through clearer record-keeping requirements and consistency guidelines.
    • Progressive discipline framework: A comprehensive approach to workplace discipline that emphasises correction over punishment, with clear guidelines for implementing graduated responses before reaching dismissal.
    • Operational requirements: Integration of retrenchment procedures with clearer guidance on consultation requirements and selection criteria, reducing procedural uncertainty in restructuring situations.

    The draft code also introduces a more flexible approach to probation management and performance assessment, with clearer frameworks for evaluation and decision-making. This change particularly benefits businesses dealing with complex performance issues or requiring specialised skills assessment.

    The new code strikes a careful balance between protecting employee rights and recognising business operational realities. It provides employers with more practical tools for managing the employment relationship while maintaining fundamental fairness principles.

    For businesses, the implications are significant:

    • Reduced risk of procedural challenges in dismissal cases
    • More efficient dispute resolution processes
    • Better protection through enhanced documentation requirements
    • Clearer framework for consistent decision-making
    • Greater flexibility in adapting procedures to business circumstances

    The draft code is currently open for public comment, with implementation expected to significantly improve employment relationship management while reducing legal uncertainty for businesses. Submissions can be emailed to az.vog.ruobal@eynahltagK.onapoK or az.vog.ruobal@adnubaM.inakulH by 22 March 2025.

    Read more: Jonathan Goldberg, Global Business Solutions, dismissal dispute, dismissal procedure
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Jonathan Goldberg

    Jonathan Goldberg is a leading voice in space Labour Law and Employee Relations. As the joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions, Jonathan has made the company into the foremost labour law, human resources and industrial relations consultancy.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz