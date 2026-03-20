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    Export programme prepares 15 EC SMEs for global markets

    Fifteen Eastern Cape small businesses have completed the Global Export Passport Programme, a Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) initiative aimed at preparing SMMEs for international markets.
    20 Mar 2026
    20 Mar 2026
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    Image supplied

    The latest cohort graduated in February 2026 after developing export marketing strategies covering target markets, market entry plans and growth objectives.

    The programme is delivered in the Eastern Cape through a partnership between the DTIC and the Eastern Cape Development Corporation. It is designed to improve export readiness through training, mentorship and coaching.

    According to ECDC trade promotion specialist Linda Lubengu, the programme helps businesses move from export planning to practical market entry.

    She says standout performers in the latest group included Aruzabiz from Komani, Leafline Washable and Reusable Sanitary Wear from Bathurst, and Intelminds from Dyamala Village near Whittlesea.

    Lubengu says previous participants have already started securing regional export opportunities. These include Proglove from eQonce, which has begun selling into Namibia, and Gqeberha-based Analit Africa, which exports cooking oil and cosmetics to Mozambique and Namibia.

    Since 2018, the programme has supported more than 50 Eastern Cape companies seeking access to international markets.

    The four-phase programme covers export fundamentals, market selection, market entry planning, and coaching to help businesses develop tailored export strategies.

    Read more: Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
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