Absa Cape Epic injects close to 11 billion into the Western Cape economy in 20 years

Bank partners with David Tlale Academy to celebrate 20th anniversary.

David Tlale Academy student with epic bag

As Absa Cape Epic celebrates its 20th year with Absa Group as title sponsor, the milestone highlights far more than sporting endurance. It marks one of South Africa’s longest-running corporate sponsorships and demonstrates how sustained partnerships can deliver meaningful economic and social impact.

Over the past two decades, the globally acclaimed mountain bike stage race has grown into a major economic driver for the Western Cape. The event has contributed close to R11bn to the provincial economy, boosting tourism, supporting local businesses and creating employment as riders, teams and spectators travel from across the world to participate in the eight-day race.

To commemorate the anniversary, Absa has partnered with the David Tlale Academy through its Training, Skills and Entrepreneurship Development Programme. Emerging design students from the academy were challenged to create a commemorative backpack that will be presented to thousands of riders as they cross the finish line at the grand finale. The team, consisting of Lindiwe Rorwana and Thato Bookhelane, emerged as the top designers of the backpack design challenge. In recognition of their outstanding creativity and design excellence, each team member will receive prize money of R10,000 each.

The initiative forms part of a broader programme aimed at empowering 100 unemployed young people with technical skills, design capabilities and entrepreneurial readiness within South Africa’s fashion, clothing and textile sector. By strengthening local manufacturing and supporting youth-led enterprise, the collaboration also seeks to reignite the country’s creative economy.

David Tlale teaching students at the David Tlale Academy

Sydney Nhlanhla Mbhele, group chief marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer at Absa, says the milestone reflects the power of long-term, purpose-driven partnerships. “Sustaining a partnership for 20 years requires more than brand visibility. It demands shared values, mutual trust and a clear commitment to impact. The Absa Cape Epic demonstrates how sport, business and communities can work together to unlock economic growth and social progress.”

To mark the occasion, Absa is also inviting riders and spectators to turn their support into tangible impact through a fundraising challenge in support of Qhubeka.

Participants at the Prologue and Grand Finale race villages will have the chance to take on mountain biking legends Nino Schurter and Annika Langvad by attempting to match and hold their Functional Threshold Power (FTP) on a stationary Qhubeka bicycle for 20 seconds. For every successful attempt, participants will receive two months of free bike finance through a personal loan, while a Qhubeka bicycle will be donated on their behalf to help provide mobility to communities in need.

“As Absa Group celebrates two decades of partnership with the Absa Cape Epic, the race stands as a powerful example of how sustained, values-driven sponsorship can strengthen regional economies, expand access to opportunity and inspire greater inclusion in sport. It reinforces our belief that when business, sport and society unite around a shared purpose, the impact reaches far beyond the finish line. We look forward to welcoming riders, fans and communities from 15 to 22 March for another unforgettable chapter of the Absa Cape Epic.”



