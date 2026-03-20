Refinery marks 10 years with expanded impact on everyday fashion

Refinery is celebrating a major milestone, marking ten years of redefining everyday fashion for a generation that values authenticity, confidence and considered style.

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Since its launch in 2016, the brand has remained anchored in a simple yet powerful belief: fashion is not just about what you wear — it’s about how it makes you feel. Over the past decade, Refinery has evolved into a trusted destination for modern, versatile essentials designed for real life — effortless, authentic and refined.

From single store to regional footprint

Refinery’s journey began with its first store at Tygervalley Centre in 2016. What started as a single retail space has since grown into a fashion brand with a significant footprint across Southern Africa.

Today, the brand operates 187 stores, including locations in Namibia and Lesotho. With 10 additional stores opening at the end of March, Refinery is set to reach 197 stores, marking another milestone in its steady expansion.

Refining everyday style

Central to Refinery’s success has been its ability to translate global fashion trends into wearable, accessible collections. With a focus on natural fibres, comfort, quality and transparent pricing, the brand has positioned itself as a go-to for effortless, everyday style.

Its aesthetic — clean, modern and quietly confident — resonates with a style-conscious, urban customer navigating work, social spaces and personal downtime. From in-store experiences to digital innovation, Refinery has grown alongside its community, continually evolving to meet changing lifestyle needs.

A brand philosophy

Guided by its ethos, “Refinery. Live refined”, the brand’s ambition has always extended beyond product.

Each collection, campaign and retail experience is designed to take customers on a journey rooted in confidence and self-expression — refining not only wardrobes, but how people engage with fashion in their daily lives.

“Reaching ten years is more than a milestone — it’s a testament to the strength of our vision and the loyalty of our customers,” says Shaun Hoddy, CEO of Refinery.

“From day one, our goal has been to build a brand that feels effortless yet intentional. A decade later, that commitment remains stronger than ever.”

Clarity, consistency and growth

Refinery’s evolution has been driven by a clear sense of purpose: less noise, more style.

This philosophy underpins everything from product development to campaign storytelling, ensuring consistency across every touchpoint.

“Refinery has always been about confidence without complication,” says Megan Fabricius. “Over the past ten years, we’ve refined not just our collections, but our voice and visual identity. Every element is designed to feel considered and real.”

As Refinery celebrates a decade of growth, the focus shifts firmly to the future — continuing to refine global trends into timeless essentials, investing in meaningful customer experiences, and expanding its footprint across the region.