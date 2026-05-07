Earn while you sleep? Discovery Vitality launches Sleep Rewards programme

Discovery Vitality has announced one of the most significant developments in its history with the launch of the proprietary Vitality Sleep Score and the introduction of a new Vitality Sleep Rewards programme.

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The move marks the first time in almost 20 years that Vitality has added a new core pillar to its wellness ecosystem, placing sleep alongside screening, physical activity and nutrition as a central driver of long-term health outcomes.

The launch positions sleep not as a lifestyle trend, but as a measurable and clinically meaningful health behaviour backed by large-scale scientific research and behavioural economics.

Sleep moves to the centre of preventative health

The new initiative is underpinned by The Sleep Factor research project, an analysis of more than 47 million sleep records, which found strong correlations between sleep quality and long-term health risks.

According to the research, poor sleep significantly increases the likelihood of conditions including hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, obesity, depression and Alzheimer’s disease.

Dinesh Govender, CEO of Discovery Vitality, said the evidence supporting sleep as a core health intervention had become impossible to ignore.

“We have long known that exercise, nutrition and screening are modifiable lifestyle behaviours, but the data is now unequivocal: sleep deserves to stand alongside them,” said Govender.

“This is the first time in almost two decades that we have introduced a new Vitality pillar, and the evidence demanded it.”

Govender added that improving members’ sleep is associated with up to a 24% lower risk of mortality and a 36% lower risk of motor vehicle accidents, highlighting sleep’s role in both long-term health and everyday safety.

Beyond sleep duration

Unlike traditional sleep-tracking tools that focus primarily on hours slept, the proprietary Vitality Sleep Score introduces a more personalised and clinically informed approach.

The score, calculated out of 100, analyses sleep duration, regularity and quality through connected sleep devices, while also integrating Discovery’s broader clinical, demographic and lifestyle data.

This allows the system to weight sleep factors differently depending on an individual’s underlying health profile, creating a personalised score rather than a one-size-fits-all benchmark.

Govender said the approach transforms everyday sleep behaviour into actionable long-term health insight.

“Our Sleep Score goes well beyond telling you how long you slept,” he explained. “It focuses on the aspects of sleep most strongly linked to long-term health outcomes.”

Applying behavioural economics to sleep

Alongside the Sleep Score, Vitality is launching Vitality Sleep Rewards, extending the same behavioural incentive model used in Vitality Active Rewards into the sleep category.

Members receive personalised weekly sleep goals through the Discovery app and can earn rewards for meeting targets related to sleep duration and bedtime consistency.

Rewards include either Discovery Miles or partner-based incentives.

The strategy reflects Discovery’s longstanding use of behavioural economics to encourage healthier lifestyle choices by linking positive behaviour directly to immediate rewards.

Wearables become part of the wellness ecosystem

A major component of the programme is its integration with connected wearable technology.

Following an exclusive partnership announced in late 2025, Vitality members can now access the Oura Ring 4, widely regarded as one of the leading sleep-tracking smart rings globally.

Members with qualifying Discovery Bank accounts can fully fund the device by achieving weekly sleep goals.

The platform also integrates with other major wearable ecosystems, including Apple Watch, Garmin and Samsung devices, allowing users to track sleep behaviour across multiple platforms.

Expanding access beyond wearables

Recognising that not all members own wearable devices, Discovery Vitality also announced plans to launch a wearable-free Vitality Sleep Tracker in the coming months.

Using smartphone motion sensors and proprietary algorithms, the tool will estimate sleep and wake times to provide members with meaningful sleep insights without requiring dedicated hardware.

The approach reflects a broader industry trend toward democratising preventative health technology and expanding accessibility across wider consumer segments.

Global sleep science comes to South Africa

To reinforce the scientific foundations of the initiative, Vitality will host internationally recognised sleep expert Matt Walker in South Africa later this month.

Walker, Professor of Neuroscience and Biomedical Engineering at UT Dallas and author of Why We Sleep, said sleep remains one of the most overlooked drivers of long-term health.

“Sleep is the single most effective thing you can do to reset your brain and body daily,” said Walker.

“What Discovery is doing — placing sleep at the heart of their wellness ecosystem — is set to improve not just the lifespan of their members, but their healthspan.”

A broader shift in wellness strategy

The launch signals a broader evolution in how preventative healthcare and wellness programmes are being designed globally.

As wearable technology, AI-driven analytics and behavioural science increasingly converge, wellness platforms are moving beyond simple activity tracking toward holistic lifestyle management systems capable of influencing long-term health outcomes.

By formally elevating sleep into a core wellness pillar, Discovery Vitality is positioning itself at the forefront of that shift — reframing sleep not as downtime, but as one of the most important measurable drivers of human performance, longevity and overall wellbeing.