Newskoop partners with Edge Communications to boost local businesses on Bizskoops

Ten South African small businesses – from an extra-class teacher to a beauty entrepreneur – are about to have their stories told to a national audience, thanks to a new campaign marking Edge Communications’ 10th anniversary and a collaboration with Newskoop.

As part of Edge Communications’ community campaign, 10 Years. 10 Businesses. 10 Stories. Bizskoops will feature interviews with the 10 selected businesses, giving them a platform to share their stories, challenges, successes and future plans with communities across South Africa.

The selected businesses span a range of sectors, including law, food and beverages, sport, medical, beauty, education, retail, and hunting. They are: M Worth Attorneys in Pretoria, Helden Distillery in Parys, MMAAK Performance Institute in Pretoria, Maison Gené in Pretoria, AC & EZ Orthopaedics in Gqeberha, Kholo Beauty Salon in Johannesburg, Warriors Gymnastics Center in Pretoria, Love2Learn in Pretoria, The Home Decor Depot in Polokwane, and Predator Pro in Pretoria.

Through this partnership, Newskoop will help bring these businesses closer to listeners via its trusted community radio network and digital platforms.

“It is a privilege to partner with Edge Communications on an initiative that celebrates the resilience and ambition of South African entrepreneurs," says Kim du Plessis, managing director at Newskoop. "Every business has a story worth telling, and those stories have the power to inspire, connect, and strengthen communities. We're proud that Bizskoops and our community radio network can help give these businesses the visibility they deserve.”

From August, Bizskoops will feature the ten businesses selected by Edge Communications, giving audiences insight into the people and purpose behind each enterprise. The campaign will also be supported through Newskoop’s broader media channels, extending the reach of these stories to a wider South African audience.

“It was difficult to choose only ten businesses while we received more than 100 nominations," says Daleen Gouws, founder and managing director at Edge Communications. “By partnering with Newskoop, we are able to give these businesses a meaningful platform and help ensure their stories are heard.”

Bizskoops is distributed weekly through the Newskoop Portal to subscribed community radio stations and major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts. The show features in-depth interviews with business leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts, bringing practical and relevant business content to audiences across South Africa.

About Edge Communications

Edge Communications is a Pretoria-based full-service marketing and communications agency celebrating 10 years in business. From branding and public relations to digital marketing, content creation, and strategic communication, the agency helps organisations tell their stories. It is now marking the milestone through its 10 Years. 10 Businesses. 10 Stories. campaign, providing marketing support to 10 small businesses nominated by the public.

About Newskoop

Newskoop develops and distributes multilingual business, environmental, and lifestyle content to South Africa’s community radio network. The company produces Bizskoops (English and Afrikaans versions), Ecoskoops, Agriskoops, and Styleskoops, reaching millions of listeners through community radio stations and streaming platforms.

English: Bizskoops (English version) · Newskoop - iono.fm

Afrikaans: Bizskoops (Afrikaanse weergawe) · Newskoop - iono.fm



