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    Newskoop partners with JustMoney to boost financial literacy on Bizskoops

    Newskoop is proud to announce a strategic partnership with JustMoney, a leading financial coaching and solutions provider, to feature weekly financial literacy segments on its flagship business show, Bizskoops.
    Issued by Our Salad Mix
    15 Jun 2026
    15 Jun 2026
    Newskoop partners with JustMoney to boost financial literacy on Bizskoops

    From June, JustMoney will occupy the weekly interview spot on Bizskoops, delivering practical, accessible financial information to South African communities through Newskoop's network of 80+ community radio stations across the country.

    “At Newskoop, we believe that access to credible and practical information is one of the most powerful ways to uplift communities. Through our partnership with JustMoney we are extending that mission by bringing valuable financial knowledge directly to listeners through trusted community radio platforms across South Africa.” – Kim du Plessis, Managing Director, Newskoop

    The show's core mission is to promote financial literacy and empower communities through access to information. JustMoney's weekly segments will cover essential financial topics that directly impact South Africans' daily lives, such as:

    • Savings strategies – Practical ways to stretch your paycheck and build smarter habits
    • Debt management – How to manage debt and reduce your monthly payments
    • Credit status – Know your credit score to build the life you want and unlock better deals
    • Loans – Credit options for reaching a goal or bridging a cashflow gap
    • Protecting what matters – How to secure your financial health with customised coverage

    "Financial education presents a significant opportunity to maximise South Africa's human and national potential. This lies at the heart of JustMoney's mission, " says Sarah Nicholson, head of customer experience for JustMoney.

    Newskoop partners with JustMoney to boost financial literacy on Bizskoops

    "Partnering with Newskoop allows us to reach communities directly through trusted community radio stations, making financial knowledge accessible to everyone."

    Financial literacy is one of the most powerful tools people can use to improve their wellbeing, yet many South Africans still struggle to access clear, trustworthy, and practical information about money matters.

    Through this partnership, we aim to help bridge that gap by providing listeners with credible, unbiased information and access to solutions. Whether it's budgeting, managing debt, saving, insurance, or planning for retirement, financial literacy can help empower people and make a real difference in their lives.

    Newskoop partners with JustMoney to boost financial literacy on Bizskoops

    Bizskoops is distributed weekly through the Newskoop Portal to subscribed community radio stations and major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Podcasts. The show features in-depth interviews with industry leaders and expert analysis on local and international business developments.

    About JustMoney

    JustMoney is a South African financial services company providing a range of solutions, from loans to insurance, underpinned by the data and coaching individuals need to make good money choices.

    JustMoney believes that money is personal, so its support is too. Customers are more than just a number; they are individuals with unique goals and dreams. From securing a loan or protecting what matters, to finally getting a handle on debt, JustMoney provides a personalised experience powered by insights that fit customers’ lives.

    About Newskoop

    Newskoop develops and distributes multilingual business, environmental, and lifestyle content to South Africa's community radio network. The company produces Bizskoops (English and Afrikaans versions), Ecoskoops, Agriskoops, and Styleskoops, reaching millions of listeners through 70+ community radio stations and streaming platforms.

    English: Bizskoops (English Version) · Newskoop - iono.fm
    Afrikaans: Bizskoops (Afrikaanse Weergawe) · Newskoop - iono.fm

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    Our Salad Mix
    Our Salad Mix is a specialist media agency focused on engaging communities through impactful campaigns. Our focus on community radio station campaigns is supported with social media, interviews, sponsorships, content creation, activations and PR.
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