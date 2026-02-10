Newskoop partners with Jacana Media to showcase South African authors on Styleskoops

Newskoop, a leading media content agency supplying high-quality audio content to radio stations nationwide, has entered into a strategic collaboration with independent African publisher Jacana Media to feature its authors on the lifestyle programme, Styleskoops. Styleskoops forms part of Newskoop’s growing portfolio of lifestyle and speciality content designed to enrich and inform community audiences.

Through this collaboration, Jacana Media’s authors – spanning genres such as lifestyle, memoir, current affairs, travel, business and self help – will be profiled in dedicated Styleskoops segments. Listeners will gain insight into new and notable titles, the stories behind the books and the real-life issues they explore, with a particular emphasis on homegrown African perspectives.

The initial Styleskoops line up will showcase a rich mix of voices and genres from Jacana Media’s list. These conversations will introduce listeners to both beloved names and powerful new talents.

Madam: Impossible – Stephen Francis and Rico Schacherl

This latest Madam & Eve collection captures yet another crazy year in South Africa, from GNU to “Trump 2.0”, penguins to potholes, political soapies, hadedas and more, offering the sharp, humorous social commentary fans have come to love. Listeners will hear from writer Stephen Francis and illustrator Rico Schacherl, the long standing creative duo behind the iconic strip, as they reflect on satire, politics and finding laughter in South Africa’s daily rollercoaster.

In this tragicomic coming of age debut, Isaac “Izzy” Kingston looks back on his years at a prestigious Eastern Cape boys’ school, revisiting rugby glory, school excursions and the complicated journey of growing up queer in a tradition bound environment. Roodt, a Chevening scholar and award winning filmmaker, will discuss how his own experiences and film background shaped this nostalgic, sharp eyed story of identity, masculinity and belonging.

Drawing on more than five decades of travel and research across southern Africa, this collection gathers 20 of Bristow’s best bush tales, filled with remarkable characters, wilderness adventures and surprising historical gems. From a gender bending doctor fond of gun duels to daring escapes from Robben Island and lion encounters in the early game reserves, these stories renew appreciation for the region’s natural and cultural heritage.

In her powerful new novel, Matlwa tells the story of Naledi, a woman trapped in a beautiful but suffocating life and a marriage turned dangerous, and Aunty, the Zimbabwean domestic worker who witnesses and shares in her struggle. Told in alternating voices, Bosadi explores gender based violence, grief, immigration and the impossible expectations placed on Black women, marking a searing new chapter in the award winning author’s body of work.

Newskoop sources, creates and produces news, sport, finance and speciality shows for community and commercial radio stations, offering ready to air content in multiple South African languages. Its lifestyle and feature programmes, including Styleskoops, are crafted to enhance the day to day lives of listeners by providing engaging, relevant and well produced audio storytelling.

Jacana Media is a South African, Johannesburg based publisher specialising in a wide range of books, including fiction, non fiction, travel, natural history, current affairs, cookbooks, lifestyle and educational titles. Renowned for championing local authors and diverse African narratives, Jacana Media publishes both established literary voices and exciting new talent from across the continent.

Styleskoops is also available as a podcast on IONO and all major podcasting platforms.

English: Styleskoops (English Version) · Newskoop - iono.fm

Afrikaans: Styleskoops (Afrikaanse Weergawe) · Newskoop - iono.fm

