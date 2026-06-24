Bloemfontein edtech startup makes global AWS accelerator cohort

A South African education technology startup has been selected to join Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) latest global Social Entrepreneur Accelerator cohort, alongside 41 organisations from 16 countries.

FunHouse Digital, based in Bloemfontein, is one of nine African organisations chosen for the fourth edition of the programme, giving Africa the largest regional representation in this year’s intake.

AWS runs the accelerator in partnership with Deloitte to support mission-driven organisations through technical training, business planning and ongoing advisory support.

According to AWS, the programme has supported more than 100 social entrepreneurs across 34 countries since launching in 2023.

South African startup among selected organisations

FunHouse Digital, founded by Ayabulela Yokwana, operates gaming lounges that fund coding and digital literacy initiatives in rural communities.

The company was selected alongside organisations from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania and Cameroon working across education, digital skills, employment and social development.

AWS said the selected organisations are using cloud and artificial intelligence technologies to address challenges including youth unemployment, skills shortages and food security.

Global programme focused on scaling impact

The accelerator brings together social enterprises from multiple regions including Africa, the United States, Australia, India and the United Kingdom.

Participating organisations receive access to AWS cloud technologies as well as consulting support from Deloitte.

Jyoti Ball, general manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at AWS, said the strong African representation reflects growing entrepreneurial activity across the continent and the demand for access to technology and support structures that can help organisations expand across borders.

At the end of the programme, participants are expected to use the training and support to further develop and scale their solutions.