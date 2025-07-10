Subscribe & Follow
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Raising the bar for smartphones
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has announced the Galaxy Z Fold7, a device that brings together the best of Galaxy design, camera functionality and AI innovation in the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold series to date. It delivers the premium performance and experience of an ultra smartphone, while unlocking new levels of efficiency and productivity with a larger, more immersive display when unfolded. And with the new One UI 8 as its foundation, it seamlessly integrates intelligent, multimodal agents optimised for the foldable form factor.
“Galaxy Z Fold7 combines Galaxy AI with powerful hardware to deliver our most advanced smartphone experience yet,” said TM Roh, president and acting head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics.“This next chapter of foldables brings together design and engineering, with AI built specifically for the foldable form. It gives people the ultra experience they want – powerful, immersive, intelligent, and portable all in one.”
Ultra sleek, ultra powerful
Thinnest, Lightest Galaxy Z Fold
Galaxy Z Fold7 is crafted for those who want the everyday portability and intuitive feel of a traditional smartphone, combined with the enhanced power and flexibility of a larger, unfolded display – all in one device. With its ultra thin and light design and wider cover display, Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers a seamless on-the-go experience that makes typing and browsing effortless when it is folded.
- At just 215 grams1, Galaxy Z Fold7 is even lighter than Galaxy S25 Ultra.
- It is just 8.9mm thick when folded and 4.2mm thick when unfolded2.
- The device comes with 6.5-inch3 Dynamic AMOLED 2x cover display, a wider screen4 with a new 21:9 aspect ratio.
Most expansive screen on Galaxy Smartphone
When unfolded, Galaxy Z Fold7 becomes more than just a smartphone. It transforms into another device entirely and reveals an expansive screen that expands the workspace for editing, multitasking and immersive viewing – getting more out of Galaxy AI. The main display on Galaxy Z Fold7 is 11% larger than the previous generation, providing even more screen real estate for content editing and multitasking across multiple apps.
- The 8-inch5 Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display offers ultra-rich contrast, true blacks and vibrant detail that makes everything pop – from movies to tabs open while multitasking.
- With Vision Booster and up to 2,600nits of peak brightness, Galaxy Z Fold7 stays brilliantly visible even in direct sunlight.
Looks sleek, built tough
Thin and light, Galaxy Z Fold7 is built to move with users, confidently. From repeated folding to being tossed in a bag, it’s engineered for everyday durability and built to last longer, with a restructured hinge and foldable display.
- The Armor FlexHinge is thinner and lighter6, thanks to an enhanced water droplet design and newly implemented multi-rail structure that reduces visible creasing and strengthens durability by evenly dispersing stress.
- The cover display is made with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2, a new glass ceramic that has crystals intricately embedded within its glass matrix7. This secures the screen’s durability and crack deflection capabilities and delivers protection in a remarkably thin form factor.
- Advanced Armor Aluminum8 in the frame and hinge housing increases strength and hardness by 10%.
- The main display is restructured to be thinner and lighter – yet stronger. This was achieved by implementing the Titanium plate layer. Additionally, Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) was increased to be 50% thicker, making the display tougher.
The most powerful processor customised for Galaxy
Under the hood, Galaxy Z Fold7 is powered by the best-in-class processor used in Galaxy devices. It’s uniquely customised and makes on-device AI processing tasks – like real-time language translation and Generative Edits – faster and more seamless.
- The Snapdragon 8 Elite9 for Galaxy delivers performance boosts of 41% in NPU, 38% in CPU, and 26% in GPU10 compared to the previous generation. This power fuels Galaxy Z Fold7’s ability to process more AI experiences on-device without compromise.
Ultra 200MP camera
Ultra detailed, ultra clear photos11
Galaxy Z Fold7 now brings the best of the Galaxy’s pro-grade camera experience to a foldable, combining advanced hardware with intelligent processing for consistently stunning results. Its high-resolution camera captures incredible detail, vibrant colour and rich texture, pulling users back into every moment. AI-enhanced imaging automatically optimises lighting, detail and realism, so photos and videos stay sharp and vivid, even in low light settings such as milestone dinners and late-night café scenes.
- Featuring the first 200MP wide-angle camera in the Galaxy Z series, it captures 4x more detail, producing images that are 44% brighter.
- The 10MP 100° camera on the main display expands the frame, so when users unfold their phone, it’s easy to capture group selfies, valuable moments and more of the world in a single shot.
- Samsung’s next generation ProVisual Engine processes images faster, enabling every photo and video to be more crisp, vibrant and full of detail.
- With Night Video, intelligent motion detection now separates moving subjects from still backgrounds to reduce noise.
- 10-bit HDR provides more colour depth. The result is videos with richer colour, deeper contrast and more lifelike detail, no matter the time of day.
Creative editing with big screen
Galaxy Z Fold7 puts a pro-grade creative studio in users’ pocket, with AI-powered tools optimised for its large display. Users can capture stunning photos and videos and then edit with ease. From cleaning up clutter in product shots to removing background noise from café recordings, studio-quality enhancements can be done in a few easy steps. The intuitive and intelligent features on the Galaxy Z Fold7 make it effortless to transform photos and videos into pro-level content, with no extra tools required.
- Shots look flawless with Photo Assist12, which moves, erases or enlarges objects and adjusts angles and fills in backgrounds with AI-powered precision. Users can seize vibrant expressions, including pet profiles with Portrait Studio13 and refine their photos using Galaxy’s enhanced Generative Edit. The ability to seamlessly remove distractions and fill in backgrounds has made Generative Edit a fan favorite, and now it’s even smarter. It offers proactive suggestions with the new Suggest Erases , which automatically detects passersby with the tap of a button.
- Side-by-Side Editing and Show Original enables real-time comparison of original images and edited versions on the large screen, making it easier to decide what to modify and what to keep.
- Audio Eraser14 has also been upgraded to be more intelligent and convenient. There’s a new toggle in Gallery, and it now proactively detects and removes unwanted background noise like wind or traffic from video recordings.
Ultra AI experience
The next era of Galaxy AI15 on the large screen
Galaxy Z Fold7 harnesses the power of the foldable display to amplify the power and convenience of AI, delivering experiences that are instinctive, adaptive and effortlessly efficient. With the new One UI 8 that is context-aware and naturally responsive, optimised for Galaxy Z Fold7’s flexible format and expansive screen offer a more intuitive and immersive way to interact with AI. There’s less jumping between apps and screens and more frictionless creativity and productivity happening seamlessly in one place.
- Designed as a true multimodal agent, One UI 816 seamlessly combines large-screen multitasking with intelligent tools that understand what users type, say and even see. And with an AI-powered camera and privacy built into every layer, Galaxy Z Fold7 becomes a smart and secure personal assistant, ready to help anytime, anywhere.
- Launching with the all-new One UI 8 on Android 16, Galaxy Z Fold7 debuts Samsung’s latest AI-powered platform on foldables, delivering the latest Android experience straight out of the box.
- Gemini Live17 is now enhanced with multimodal AI that understands what users see, say and do, making it possible to seamlessly type or speak contextual questions and get answers without having to toggle back and forth between apps. And with screen sharing on Gemini Live or camera sharing on Gemini Live, you can simply show Gemini what users are looking at on the screen or on the camera, then ask questions to get instant insights.
- With Circle to Search18, gaming tips appear exactly when and where you need them. Just circle an item on screen and get instant results, tips or tactics in a floating view that ensures a smooth, uninterrupted experience.
- With Galaxy AI Optimised for Large Screens, Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers experiences that maximise the benefits of the expansive foldable display to boost productivity. AI Results View displays results from AI features in a separate Split View or in a Floating View, so the user’s original content remains unobstructed and visible. Users can be more efficient with Drag & Drop AI-generated content, including images and text, directly from Multi Window. With tools like Drawing Assist19 or Writing Assist20, it’s easier than ever to move ideas and visuals, enabling a smoother creative process.
Future-ready mobile security
As mobile experiences grow ever more intelligent and interconnected, Samsung is reinforcing the foundations that protect them – unveiling new protections for on-device AI, expanding cross-device threat detection and enhancing network security with quantum-resistant encryption. One UI 8 brings enhanced privacy to personalised AI experiences with the new Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP21). KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device’s secure storage area, ensuring each app can access only its own sensitive information and nothing more. With One UI 8, Samsung is advancing Knox Matrix to deliver more proactive and user-friendly protection across the Galaxy ecosystem. Furthermore, as part of its ongoing commitment to quantum-safe security, Samsung is integrating post-quantum cryptography into Secure Wi-Fi22. This enhancement secures the key exchange process at the core of encrypted connections, helping ensure robust privacy even over public networks.
Availability and offers
The Galaxy Z Fold7 will be available for pre-order starting 9 July, with general availability beginning 25 July. The Galaxy Z Fold7 comes in23 Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow and Jetblack colour options.
The Galaxy Z Fold7 will be available at these recommended retail prices24:
Galaxy Z Fold7 1TB – R49,999
Galaxy Z Fold7 512GB – R45,999
Galaxy Z Fold7 256GB – R42,999
For your peace of mind, Samsung Care+25 offers comprehensive coverage for accidental damage, repairs, and replacements.
Get expanded access to Google AI Pro26 and 2TB of cloud storage for 6 months at no cost with Galaxy Z Fold7.
For more information about the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, please visit: Samsung Global Newsroom or Samsung.com.
Notes:
1. Weight may vary by country or region.
2. The thickness of Galaxy Z Fold7 when unfolded does not include the frame of the Main Screen.
3. Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold7's Cover Screen size is 6.5” in the full rectangle and 6.5” accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole.
4. Compared to previous Galaxy Z Fold series.
5. Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold7’s Main Screen size is 8.0” in the full rectangle and 8.0” accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.
6. Compared to previous Galaxy Z Fold series.
7. Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2 is applied to the front of the device and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 is applied to the rear.
8. Advanced Armor Aluminum frame does not include volume and side keys, SIM tray or camera lens barrel.
9. Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
10. AP performance improvements shown compared to Galaxy Z Fold6. Actual performance will depend on user environment, conditions and pre-installed software and applications.
11. Results may vary depending on shooting conditions including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects.
12. Generative Edit feature for Photo Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Editing with Generative Edit may result in a resized photo. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.
13. Portrait Studio feature for Photo Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Editing with Portrait Studio results in a resized photo. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.
14. Audio Eraser results may vary per video depending on how sounds present in the video. Samsung Account login required. Certain types of sound can be detected such as voices, music, wind, nature, crowd and noise. Compatible with common video/audio formats accessible in Gallery, Samsung Notes, Video Player, Voice Recorder, Call transcription. The actual sound detection may vary depending on audio source, and the condition of the video. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.
15. Samsung Account login may be required to use certain AI features. Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features. Availability of Galaxy AI features may vary depending on the region/country, OS/One UI version, device model and phone carrier.
16. Some functional widgets may require a network connection and/or Samsung Account login. Availability of functions supported within the apps may vary by country.
17. Gemini is a trademark of Google LLC. Results for illustrative purposes. Gemini Live feature requires internet connection and Google Account login. Service availability may vary by country, language, device model. Features may differ depending on subscription and results may vary. Compatible with certain features and certain accounts. Currently, you can use a personal Google Account that you manage on your own, or a work or school account for which your administrator has enabled access to Gemini. You must be 13 (or the applicable age in your country) or over to use Gemini with a personal or school Google Account and 18 or over to use Gemini with a work account.
18. Circle to Search is a trademark of Google LLC. Sequences shortened and simulated. Results for illustrative purposes only. Service availability may vary by country, language, device model. Requires internet connection. Users may need to update Android and Google app to the latest version. Works on compatible apps and surfaces. Results may vary depending on visual matches. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.
19. Drawing assist feature requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed. Drawing assist feature requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.
20. Writing Assist requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Must meet length requirements to activate feature. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.
21. Available on Galaxy smartphones and tablets with One UI 8 or later.
22. Secure Wi-Fi offers free protection of up to 1024MB per month for Android OS 13 or later, and 250MB per month for Android OS 12 or earlier versions. Availability details may vary by market or network provider and connectivity is subject to applicable network environments.
23. Colour availability may vary depending on country or carrier.
24. Recommended Retail Prices only. Prices may vary per retailer.