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    Standard Bank, Anthem drive South Africa’s largest solar PV infrastructure project

    South Africa’s construction and infrastructure sector has reached a new milestone with the financial close and rollout of the Notsi solar photovoltaic (PV) project, the largest single-phase solar development in the country to date.
    14 Apr 2026
    14 Apr 2026
    Source: Pexels.
    Source: Pexels.

    Backed by Standard Bank and developed by Anthem, the 475MW project in the Free State represents a significant expansion of large-scale renewable infrastructure. With an estimated value of around R9bn, the project underscores growing private-sector investment in energy assets as South Africa accelerates its transition away from coal.

    From a construction perspective, the Notsi project is notable for both its scale and complexity. Spanning more than 1,000ha and incorporating approximately 860,000 solar panels, the development requires extensive civil works, grid integration, and transmission infrastructure, including a dedicated substation to connect to the national grid.

    Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) responsibilities have been assigned to a joint venture involving China Energy Engineering Corporation and the Northwest Electric Power Design Institute, with completion expected within roughly 26 months. This places the project firmly within South Africa’s pipeline of mega-infrastructure builds, alongside transport and water projects, in terms of scale and co-ordination demands.

    Financing and delivery shift

    Beyond its physical footprint, the project highlights a shift in infrastructure funding and delivery models. Standard Bank’s role as lead arranger and financial structurer reflects the increasing importance of sophisticated financing mechanisms in unlocking large energy projects.

    The project will supply approximately 1.5 million MWh of electricity annually—enough to power around 140,000 homes—primarily serving commercial and industrial users through a wheeling model. This model, which transmits privately generated electricity across the national grid, is reshaping how infrastructure is planned, financed and utilised.

    For the construction sector, Notsi signals a sustained pipeline of renewable energy builds requiring multidisciplinary expertise, from large-scale site development to grid-ready engineering. As South Africa continues to liberalise its electricity market, projects of this magnitude are expected to drive demand for specialised infrastructure capabilities while reinforcing the role of private capital in national energy delivery.

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