The Helpers: Good Things Guy launches SA’s first user-driven charity directory

What started as a section on the Good Things Guy website has now grown into South Africa’s first user-driven charity directory. The Helpers is a new digital platform which connects South Africans to causes, supports each other, and provides access to urgent help.

Image supplied.

The Helpers goes back to the Covid-19 pandemic. It started as a “charity” section on the Good Things Guy website, curated by editor Tyler Leigh Vivier.

“During lockdown, our inbox was flooded daily,” says Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque.

“People weren’t just sharing stories; they were reaching out for help. Urgently.

“Whether it was food, shelter, safety from abuse, or help for animals, the need was overwhelming.

“That’s when we realised: people needed more than just good news. They needed a way to find help fast.”

Inclusive space

The Helpers is now a searchable directory of trusted charitable organisations across South Africa.

The platform is designed to offer a connection between people who need help and those who can provide it.

Built by Druff Interactive, its user-first design means visitors can search by location, type of support, or cause.

The platform has several categories — from gender-based violence, to school feeding schemes, trauma counsellors, legal aid services, climate action groups, and spay and neuter programmes.

“It’s a space for everyone,” says Lindeque.

“For people needing help. For people wanting to help.

“For South Africans who still believe in the power of showing up for one another.

The platform covers a range of charitable areas, including animal welfare, education and literacy, mental health, environment and conservation, LGBTQIA+ support, disaster relief, and technology access, among many others.

All organisations are reviewed to ensure credibility and impact, and any verified organisation can register and list itself for free.

“We’re a small team,” says Vivier, “but we’ve always believed in doing something meaningful with our platform.

“The Helpers isn’t about us — it’s about the heroes on the ground and the people they serve.”

To get involved, visit The Helpers website, and register your organisation or search for one that aligns with your values and share the platform with others who may need it.