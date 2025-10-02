South Africa sets new standards with Gen Z-focused advertising

Gen Z is the new wave of consumers that are shaping the marketplace. They’re on track to becoming the world’s wealthiest generation, yet brands are unsure how to connect with them.

A new Eskimi study highlights South Africa in second place in running the most Gen Z-focused ad campaigns. (Image supplied.)

Eskimi conducted a study that highlights this gap, ranking South Africa in second place among the analysed countries running the most Gen Z-focused ad campaigns.

Why should advertisers care about Gen Z?

Gen Z is wealthier at this stage of life than any generation before it, according to a recent NielsenIQ and World Data Lab report. They already represent over 17% of global spending, amounting to $57,6tr, a figure projected to exceed $67tr by 2030.

This estimate would make Gen Z the world’s wealthiest generation with the highest purchasing power.

"Gen Z is the first generation to grow up entirely online, fluent in social media, e-commerce, and digital platforms from an early age."

"They move seamlessly between apps, content, and shopping channels, and expect brands to match their speed and creativity. Brands that delay learning about this audience may struggle to maintain relevance and, ultimately, revenue growth," says Cornelis Ouwehand, Eskimi’s regional director for Africa.

Countries and industries leading the way

To understand which advertisers are already testing strategies for Gen Z and preparing for this new generation of consumers, Eskimi analysed over 81,000 display ad campaigns worldwide, including campaigns in South Africa.

Below are the key takeaways from the study:

South Africa stands out as one step ahead of most countries in its Gen Z-focused online advertising efforts. It secured the second position among the researched countries for the scope of campaigns targeting Gen Z. Greece ranks first and Serbia-third.

In South Africa, FMCG brands lead the way, making up 85% of all Gen Z-targeted campaigns, followed by the fashion industry (8%), and pharmaceuticals sector (5%).

Worldwide, the mix of industries targeting Gen Z also shows a clear lead from FMCG brands at 51%, followed by education at 11% and technology at 5% of the analysed campaigns.

Ouwehand says “It’s surprising to see that in South Africa, traditional sectors are more active, while technology or entertainment fields - often considered more agile - aren’t as focused on Gen Z. Many industries still underestimate their influence, risking falling behind as this generation forms loyalties."

"Despite growing up on social media, Gen Z’s media habits are deeply cross-platform, and display advertising remains a powerful way to reach them at scale.”

Tips for advertisers

Engaging this generation is far from easy. Eskimi’s data shows that campaigns targeting Gen Z often see lower click-through rates than those aimed at Millennials or other age groups, underscoring how demanding and selective this audience is.

To help advertisers succeed, Ouwehand shares practical recommendations for brands looking to better connect with Gen Z.

Prioritise innovative ad formats. Most modern media and creative solutions offer brands rich media creatives or other interactive ads to capture attention and engagement, ultimately driving the audience's attention. Diversify channel choices. Don’t rely on one channel - use a variety to keep your brand top-of-mind for Gen Z. In South Africa, many brands still count on tech giants’ services only, especially in the growing markets. Be creative. Gen Z gravitates toward authenticity and originality, so campaigns need strong storytelling, visually striking design, evokes emotional connections and messaging that reflects their values and culture. Experiment and adapt fast. Gen Z trends shift quickly, so advertisers should test new formats, analyse attention data, and adjust campaigns rapidly to stay relevant.



Methodology

To conduct this study, Eskimi analysed over 81,000 online display advertising campaigns run via Eskimi across 184 countries, including South Africa.

Those campaigns were active online during the period between August 2022 and August 2025. Eskimi split campaigns into country and industry categories.