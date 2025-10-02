Marketing with purpose: Qhawekazi Mdikane on women, empowerment and momentum

With over 20 years of experience, Qhawekazi Mdikane has built a career that spans from FMCG to financial services. Along the way, she has redefined how brands connect with people, launched campaigns that became part of popular culture, and become an outspoken advocate for women’s empowerment. Today, as executive head of marketing at Momentum, she is championing work that not only sells products - it reshapes narratives, reaches people on a human level, and creates platforms for women to thrive.

Early foundations: Where it all began

Mdikane began her career in 2003 as a graduate trainee at Daimler Chrysler (now Mercedes) in Centurion. Three years later, she moved into the world of beauty as a junior product manager at L’Oréal South Africa.

Six months into the role, her manager resigned, leaving her reporting directly to the general manager and responsible for the L’Oréal. Cosmetics brand for four months.

One of her early breakthroughs was launching Restore Plus, an ethnic haircare line under Dark & Lovely. By breaking away from L’Oréal’s premium-only DNA and using taxis and salons as grassroots channels, she authentically reached Black South African women.

Brewing new possibilities

In 2008, Mdikane joined South African Breweries (SAB), where she worked across several major brands in the portfolio including Miller Genuine Draft. She contributed to repositioning Castle Lite and developed the Castle Lite Unlocks Experience, a property that brought global music talent such as Kanye West and Drake to South African audiences.

“That campaign made me proud because it showed how marketing can exist beyond TV or billboards - it can live within culture,” she reflects.

She also helped pioneer the launch of Flying Fish, South Africa’s first flavoured beer - a disruptive move in a tradition-bound industry that resonated strongly with younger consumers seeking something fresh and different.

From A fast food joint to a cultural phenomenon

In 2018, Qhawekazi joined KFC South Africa. It was here that she oversaw one of the country’s most talked-about campaigns - the KFC Wedding Proposal.

What began as a customer video of a man proposing in a KFC restaurant went viral. Under Mdikane’s leadership, the brand amplified the moment into a national feel-good story. The campaign trended locally for six weeks and was picked up by global media, including CNN and Sky News.

“That campaign reminded me that marketing is about storytelling and human connection,” she says.

Why She Owns Her Success matters

Before joining Momentum, Mdikane had already encountered its flagship campaign.

“I first came across She Owns Her Success on Instagram. Nontokozo Madonsela had posted a snippet of a panel of women boldly claiming their accomplishments. It struck me because I realised how often I had downplayed my achievements,” she reflects.

She admits that even after leading major successes like Castle Lite Unlocks, she often shied away from interviews and recognition, concerned that speaking about her achievements might be seen as boastful.

“Men talk about their wins freely, but as women, we tend to shrink ourselves. She Owns Her Success shifted my mindset. It permitted me to celebrate my journey and to encourage other women to do the same.”

Years later, stepping into her current role, she found herself leading the very campaign that once inspired her personally.

Momentum: A new chapter

In 2021, after being retrenched during the Covid-19 global pandemic, Mdikane made the move into financial services as chief marketing officer at Momentum Corporate. Three years later, she was promoted to Executive Head of Marketing: Momentum Brand Marketing .

Here, her focus has been on driving impactful and purposeful marketing that inspires success and creates meaningful connections for the brand. She Owns Her Success has grown under her leadership, expanding into live events, masterclasses, and storytelling platforms where women are encouraged and equipped to own their achievements.

A spotlight on women in sports

In 2025, Momentum extended the campaign with a film directed by Lebogang Rasethaba, featuring athletes Kirsten Landman, Andile Dlamini, Dumisani Chauke, Alyssa Conley, and Sandra Khumalo, alongside Momentum financial planner Janine Horn.

The film exposed the financial realities of women in sport. Across Africa, only 8.7% of associations report that all contracted women athletes are paid, while 41.3% report that none are paid.

“The film is about more than passion,” Mdikane explains. “It is about ownership - of money, of futures, of success off the pitch. We want to showcase the sacrifices that women constantly make and lift the veil on the invisible load carried by women athletes. These are the sacrifices that are not seen because they rarely make the headlines.”

By piecing together the athlete testimonies, the film highlights both the sacrifices women make and the steps that can support sustainable futures.

Boost Her Boots Fund: Backing women beyond the game

The Boost Her Boots Fund campaign focuses on helping athletes transition from success on the field to building sustainable futures off the field.

Through the fund, female athletes are invited to submit business ideas to win a share of R500,000 in financial support. The initiative is open to both new and existing ventures, offering women in sport the chance to refine their concepts, grow their enterprises, and prepare for life beyond professional sport.

“It’s about making sure women can carry their success forward once they step off the field,” says Mdikane. “The fund is designed to give them the boost they need to grow and sustain themselves beyond their sporting career”.

Top 5 ways to own your success

Reflecting on her two-decade journey, Mdikane shares five principles that have guided her success:

1. Work hard and embrace sacrifice - success is earned, not given.

Behind every milestone is dedication, sleepless nights, and resilience. Shortcuts don’t create legacy - consistent effort does.

2. Surround yourself with the right company - mentors, sponsors, and allies who lift you higher.

The company you keep shapes your path. Choose people whose values align with yours, who challenge you to grow, and who speak for you in rooms where you’re not present.

3. Master your finances early - because financial literacy is the first step to true freedom.

She emphasises that saving, even in small amounts, builds long-term security. Developing strong financial habits early gives you the freedom to take bold opportunities later.

4. Build strong teams - because no leader can achieve greatness alone.

Success comes when you empower others to believe in the vision and help bring it to life.

5. Stay authentically yourself - your individuality is your superpower.

Your uniqueness is what sets you apart. By showing up as yourself, you unlock the kind of success no one else can replicate.

Carrying success forward

From L’Oréal to SAB, KFC, and now Momentum, Qhawekazi Mdikane has shown how bold ideas and authentic storytelling can reshape industries. Yet beyond the high-profile campaigns, her true legacy is the way she inspires women.

“Celebrating your success isn’t arrogance,” she says. “Its strength. And it’s how we inspire and lift each other.



