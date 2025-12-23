South Africa
Construction Infrastructure & Utilities
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Simply Financial ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    R80m overhaul of Brits water plant aims to enhance supply

    With the aim of boosting capacity, strengthening infrastructure and improving water supply, Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo and Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong conducted an oversight visit to the R80m Brits Water Treatment Works upgrade in the North West.
    23 Dec 2025
    23 Dec 2025
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    The Brits Water Treatment Works is a critical infrastructure project of the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) aimed at strengthening water provision for the Madibeng Local Municipality and surrounding areas.

    “The Brits Water Treatment Works is a key bulk water supply infrastructure project, funded by the Department of Water and Sanitation through the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG), at a value of over R80m and implemented by the Magalies Water Board,” the DWS said in a statement.

    The project is part of government efforts to “support Water Services Authorities in meeting their constitutional obligation to provide safe and reliable water”.

    “Once fully operational, the upgraded plant will increase its treatment capacity from 60 to 80 megalitres per day, improving the treatment of raw water, strengthening pumping and pipeline systems and enhancing the distribution network up to bulk reservoirs,” the statement said.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz