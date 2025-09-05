South Africa
Energy & Mining Mining
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Yellow Door EnergyNorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    African Rainbow Minerals' full-year profit falls 47%

    African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) said its full-year profit fell 47%, mainly due to lower iron ore and coal prices.
    5 Sep 2025
    5 Sep 2025
    Image credit: Reuters
    Image credit: Reuters

    ARM posted headline earnings of R2.695bn in the year ended 30 June, compared to R5.08bn last year.

    The diversified miner said lower thermal coal and iron ore prices, as well as a stronger rand against the US dollar, had offset the impact of marginal increases in manganese ore and alloy prices.

    ARM declared a final dividend of R6 per share, lower than the R9 per share payout last year.

    Read more: coal, financial results, African Rainbow Minerals, ARM, iron ore, thermal coal, mining in South Africa, South African mining
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz