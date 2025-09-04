Making a lasting impact: Women in energy

Renewable energy can improve equality and create further opportunities for women.

Forbes Padayachee, CEO of Yellow Door Energy (YDE)

South Africa finds itself at a critical juncture, transitioning from its reliance on coal to a future driven by clean energy. This energy transition is creating space for women to excel in crucial roles and often lead the change.

The global energy campaign Power for All estimates that the off-grid solar sector could employ over 4.5 million people by 2030. Women can represent a significant part of that workforce, especially in Africa. Energy technologies like solar are well-positioned to meet diverse community needs - the same needs that women and their networks often understand the best.

"Women regularly form the centre of their communities. Renewables provide opportunities for them to participate in the new energy transition. The growing renewables market also provides avenues for new generations of female STEM graduates, such as engineers and researchers, to start their careers in an exciting and ever-evolving industry that is already one of the most important sectors of the 21st century," says Forbes Padayachee, CEO of Yellow Door Energy (YDE) South Africa.

Advancing women in distributed renewable energy

However, the number of roles for women in distributed renewable energy (DRE) industries remains limited, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, notes the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). While the specific reasons vary through regional and contextual circumstances, IRENA points to barriers such as societal constraints and a lack of access to education opportunities.

Societal constraints such as rigid perceptions around the role of women in society are significant problems. We must bring down these barriers to reap the true rewards of the energy transition, says Forbes.

"Empowering women in the renewables industry is not just about equality and gender balance. It's an opportunity to address long-held unconscious biases that often still seem like the order of the day. Many people don't realise that women excel in positions across the energy sector. It's vital that we put ourselves out there to meet girls and women and show them opportunities are available to them, from physically working with infrastructure and technical planning to business and financial development. If we remain consistent, the changes in the energy sector will also encourage a cultural shift in gender attitudes."

More access to education

Access to skills development and education is another area of focus that can dramatically increase women's participation in DRE roles. Despite a rise in the number of women who study STEM degrees, they still only represent 35% of STEM graduates and hold a quarter of STEM jobs, according to UNESCO.

It's crucial that the DRE sector creates education and training opportunities for women. One example is the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and SANEDI’s African Women in Energy and Power (AWEaP) JET Skills Development Programme, which provides policy, financing, and entrepreneur workshops for women.

Private sector companies are also helping women access educational programmes, as well as peers and mentors who can help them develop professional networks and employment opportunities. Earlier this year, Yellow Door Energy's Project YDE Lumen30 graduated 30 young South Africans - more than half of them women - to install, operate, and maintain photovoltaic (PV) systems.

A just transition for women

South Africa is experiencing an energy revolution that will support its successes and growth for decades to come. By changing minds about traditional gender roles and creating training opportunities, this transition also created opportunities for women. It's not just about jobs; energy's social momentum can support overall wins that grow from giving women equal access and capacity in our society.

The shift is already characteristic of the DRE sector: according to IRENA, women only represent around 20% of roles in the oil & gas sector, whereas they represent 35% of roles in renewables, and with notably more representation in higher leadership roles than among traditional energy sectors.

Yet while such gains are encouraging, they are just the start, says Forbes.

"We should aim for 50%, and in some cases, I think that can be higher. Renewable energy isn't just about cheaper and abundant energy. It's part of a social shift that impacts communities. It's about solving problems creatively and creating lasting positive financial and leadership changes in our country. At YDE, we proactively hire women for various roles because they make a significant impact. When we combine the energy transition with creating opportunity and equality for women across Africa, we all win for generations to come."



