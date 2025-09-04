The superwomen behind mining healthcare

Platinum Health Medical Scheme is the powerhouse where teams of efficient women are helping shape the future of healthcare in what was once a male-dominated industry.

Platinum Health employees health care workers and leaders are helping to shape more inclusive, accessible and compassionate healthcare for mineworkers and their families in the Platinum and Chrome industry.

Amelia Molapo Cokiswa Qomfo

Empowering women in healthcare

Thabo Mosoane, chief of people at Platinum Health, says women play a vital and multifaceted role, both at the mine and in mining health, and Platinum Health holds their contribution in high regards empowering them to build careers in which they make a real difference to the mining communities they serve.

Mosoane says: “Women constitute 86.07% of the Scheme’s total nursing population, and they play a critical role in providing comprehensive nursing services, delivering compassionate care and managing patient recovery. 47.06% of the Scheme General Practitioners (GPS) are women, and 75.63% are supervisory and management staff. They continue to shape not only the direction of the Scheme but also pave the way for other women to follow.”

He also mentioned that this high representation is part of a strategic focus for the Scheme: “Our continued primary focus at Platinum Health is to build capacity and training for all employees. To date, 67% of women have gone for training. Noticeably, women are also reasonably represented in various internal committees at Platinum Health, given that they represent 73% of shop stewards as well as 64% of the EE/Skills Development Committee.”

Addressing risk and quality improvement

According to Sr. Cokiswa Qomfo, senior clinical risk specialist at Platinum Health, women have a profound impact on healthcare delivery. “Women are shaping a more inclusive and responsive healthcare system in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Our Scheme actively supports this transformation by creating opportunities for women to grow, lead, and thrive – clinically and corporately – ensuring that healthcare in mining is not only efficient but also empathetic and equitable.”

Qomfo, who started her healthcare journey as a clinic-based professional and grew into clinical governance roles, now serves as a Senior Clinical Risk Specialist. Amongst other tasks, she monitors clinical compliance, assesses risks, and supports quality improvement, with one of her key achievements being leading a chronic disease intervention that reduced defaulter rates. Her advice to other women in the sector is: “Step in with confidence - your skills and compassion are vital to transforming healthcare in mining.”

Nyalungu Adelaide Gillian Du Preez

Helping humanise healthcare

Amelia Molapo, nursing service manager at Platinum Health, says women are essential to providing high-quality healthcare to the mining industry.

“Women frequently serve as the backbone of healthcare delivery, making sure that workers and their families get the all-encompassing care they require,” she says.

Women leaders and managers are setting the standard by balancing operational efficiency with patient care. Their collective contribution is reshaping the culture of care, creating compassionate, patient-centred environments and breaking stereotypes.”

Molapo mentioned that working in the mining healthcare sector has contributed enormously to her professional growth, both clinically and as a leader. She says: “When I joined the mine clinic in 2015 as a Professional Nurse in the Primary Healthcare (PHC) and Emergency Unit, I was transitioning from hospital-based nursing, where my role had mostly been to carry out doctors’ orders. In the clinic setting, however, I had to develop the confidence and skill to diagnose patients and initiate treatment plans independently. This was a steep learning curve, but with the guidance of my colleagues and the support of my team, I was able to adapt quickly. That experience built my clinical judgment and gave me a solid foundation in occupational health and emergency care.

As I advanced to the role of senior professional nurse (SPN), I took on the responsibility of managing both the PHC and ER units, which sharpened my leadership, coordination, and mentoring abilities. Later, being promoted to nursing service manager (NSM) further expanded my scope to overseeing the PHC, ER, and occupational health clinic, where I now focus on coordinating healthcare delivery, ensuring compliance, and maintaining strong partnerships with mine management and organised labour structures.”

Rising to procurement challenges

Gillian Du Preez, materials requirement controller at Platinum Health, joined the Scheme initially in the Finance team and thereafter transferred to the Supply Chain Department. Her role in procurement — ensuring that the healthcare facilities have the right equipment, services, and supplies on time, to keep things running smoothly.

“It’s a behind-the-scenes job, but it plays a big part in making sure mineworkers and their families get the care they deserve,” she notes. “This role has taught me to be adaptable and to think on my feet. I’ve become more confident in negotiations, better at problem-solving, and more skilled at building relationships. Knowing that our work supports the health of the people who keep our mines going - and their loved ones - makes every challenge worthwhile.”

One of du Preez’ proudest achievements was assisting in successfully streamlining certain system procurement processes to improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness without compromising quality. “This not only saved the Scheme money but also allowed for quicker release strategies to ensure delivery of critical services and resources to our clinics. As someone who thrives on problem-solving, seeing a tangible improvement that directly benefits healthcare delivery was incredibly rewarding,” she says.

Du Preez says Platinum Health truly recognises the value women bring. “I’ve seen women supported in leadership roles, encouraged to take on challenges, and given the same opportunities to shine as their male counterparts. It’s about potential, not position, and that makes a big difference,” she says.

Her advice to other women is: “The mining healthcare sector needs passionate, driven women who are not afraid to take up space and make their voices heard. Your perspective and dedication can change lives - including your own.”

Daily opportunities to grow

Adelaide Nyalungu, clinical nursing manager at Platinum Health, focuses on training and quality improvement, with mother, child and women’s health being her passion. She says Platinum Health creates a supportive environment for women balancing work with family or community responsibilities.

She says: “In this environment, every day is an opportunity to learn what challenges mineworkers face. After a visit underground, lights immediately went on for me and I look at life differently now. I know that there are people waking up as early as 3am to get to work and when they go underground, they are not sure if they will make it up alive everyday. I’m grateful that I can play a part in making their situation better by providing health education to better their lives and those of their families.”

For Platinum Health’s superwomen in healthcare, their work is not only an opportunity to grow and learn, but also allows them to contribute to the wellbeing of the communities they live in. “Our work extends beyond the clinic and truly makes a difference in people’s lives,” they conclude.



