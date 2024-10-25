Daily Maverick and Gift of the Givers launch 4th annual MavericKids to combat child illiteracy

Four years ago, Daily Maverick and Gift of the Givers joined forces and launched an annual initiative to compile all of the best inserts from the DM168 newspaper’s MavericKids section into a singular kid’s book to address the increasingly alarming rates of child illiteracy in South Africa. According to the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study, a staggering 81% of South Africa’s grade four children cannot read for meaning.

Now onto its fourth edition, MavericKids continues its legacy as an essential educational resource. For every copy sold, Daily Maverick will donate an additional copy to Gift of the Givers for distribution to children in need. Each donated book will be accompanied with a stationary pack, ensuring that young learners are adequately equipped.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers lauds the success of previous editions, of which thousands were distributed across the country. “Daily Maverick, through the generous support of its readers, matched donations of a book produced in simple English to assist pupils with various concepts including biology, geography, practical living, etc.”

The 240-page activity book features engaging topics ranging from artificial intelligence and career exploration to fun projects designed to stimulate critical thinking.

“Daily Maverick readers are encouraged to support this noble endeavour which [has turned] out to be a huge success,” says Dr Sooliman.

Organisations interested in sponsoring copies for donation as part of your educational CSR can contact az.oc.kcirevamyliad@pohs.

The MavericKids Activity Book Volume 4 is now available from the Daily Maverick Shop for R295. Maverick Insider members can enjoy a 10% discount and free delivery in South Africa.

