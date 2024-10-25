Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Hook, Line & SinkerDaily MaverickMachine_Business and Arts South AfricaJoe PublicNew MediaRed Ribbon CommunicationsAFDADentsuAAA School of AdvertisingOgilvy South AfricaHelmThe Walt Disney Company AfricaClockworkBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Daily Maverick and Gift of the Givers launch 4th annual MavericKids to combat child illiteracy

    Issued by Daily Maverick
    25 Oct 2024
    25 Oct 2024
    Daily Maverick and Maverick451 in partnership with Gift of the Givers proudly announce the release of the MavericKids Activity Book Volume 4: Smart, curious and independent, now available for purchase from the Daily Maverick Shop.
    Daily Maverick and Gift of the Givers launch 4th annual MavericKids to combat child illiteracy

    Four years ago, Daily Maverick and Gift of the Givers joined forces and launched an annual initiative to compile all of the best inserts from the DM168 newspaper’s MavericKids section into a singular kid’s book to address the increasingly alarming rates of child illiteracy in South Africa. According to the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study, a staggering 81% of South Africa’s grade four children cannot read for meaning. 

    Now onto its fourth edition, MavericKids continues its legacy as an essential educational resource. For every copy sold, Daily Maverick will donate an additional copy to Gift of the Givers for distribution to children in need. Each donated book will be accompanied with a stationary pack, ensuring that young learners are adequately equipped. 

    Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers lauds the success of previous editions, of which thousands were distributed across the country. “Daily Maverick, through the generous support of its readers, matched donations of a book produced in simple English to assist pupils with various concepts including biology, geography, practical living, etc.” 

    The 240-page activity book features engaging topics ranging from artificial intelligence and career exploration to fun projects designed to stimulate critical thinking. 

    “Daily Maverick readers are encouraged to support this noble endeavour which [has turned] out to be a huge success,” says Dr Sooliman.

    Organisations interested in sponsoring copies for donation as part of your educational CSR can contact az.oc.kcirevamyliad@pohs.

    The MavericKids Activity Book Volume 4 is now available from the Daily Maverick Shop for R295. Maverick Insider members can enjoy a 10% discount and free delivery in South Africa. 

    Join us in supporting journalism that protects democracy by becoming part of the Maverick Insider Community

    This article was first published in the Daily Maverick Blog. Read more on the blog here.

    Read more: Daily Maverick, Gift of the Givers, Imtiaz Sooliman, education initiative
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz