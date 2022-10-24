Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedThe Innovator TrustStartwiseNSBC.AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Funding Opinion South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Equity crowdfunding: a game changer for investors and African business

24 Oct 2022
By: Jeff Miller
The concept of crowdfunding to kickstart a company or raise money for a needy cause is familiar to many South Africans. While crowdfunding is a billion-dollar global industry, equity crowdfunding is in its infancy in Africa and is an exciting alternative investment that is disrupting the funding landscape. It offers investors a share in a particular business in exchange for capital to be used for growth.
Jeff Miller, founder of Grovest and GoGetta | image supplied
Jeff Miller, founder of Grovest and GoGetta | image supplied

Raising capital is difficult for entrepreneurs worldwide but it is particularly tough for African entrepreneurs who try to fundraise unsuccessfully using traditional financiers such as banks, as they often don’t have the security required. Yet, there are many examples of brilliant businesses on the continent - they are not only resilient but innovative to harness potential in various sectors.

I am particularly passionate about entrepreneurship and developing quality entrepreneurs. I am just as keen on the importance of alternative investments for more balanced investment portfolios. I was a pioneer in the Section 12J space in this country and saw the enthusiasm which South Africans embraced this alternative investment.

#StartupStory: Ubuntu - a crowdfunding app for startups in SA
#StartupStory: Ubuntu - a crowdfunding app for startups in SA

By 21 Oct 2021

After Treasury ended this option to invest in alternative assets, I saw the gap for an equity crowdfunding platform focused exclusively on African businesses. This mechanism is simple and quick to market. If the crowd likes it, they’ll fund the business, and entrepreneurs get some validation up-front for their concepts and have a chance to achieve their goals.

With R3,5bn under management at Grovest and a deep understanding of licensing requirements, I was keen to create a way for retail investors to invest in an asset class that offers potentially better returns than the stock market.

Global equity crowdfunding markets

The worldwide crowdfunding market was estimated to be over $17bn in 2020, with an annual growth rate of 16% - 17% projected from 2021 - 2026. By 2028, it is forecast to reach $43bn.

Equity crowdfunding in the US, Europe and the Orient continues to gain traction, but the concept is quite new in Africa.

Crowdfunding volumes in Africa have grown 118% since 2015, with almost 90% of capital being raised through foreign-based platforms headquartered in Europe and the United States. Between 2013 and 2016, over 78% of annual African crowdfunding occurred in South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.

Benefits for entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs have a solution to raise funds other than from traditional sources and the platform is sector agnostic. However, crowdfunding is about more than just raising capital. The need to pass the muster of the investment committee provides two opportunities to test the business concept - first with the investment committee and once listed, potential equity investors.

Entrepreneurs retain their ideas and control over their businesses, but they are guided and mentored by strong business development professionals to carefully manage costs, timing, marketing and delivery. Post the fundraise, entrepreneurs will be assisted with reporting to investors.

Eyes on Africa

By 2050, Africa is expected to be the continent with the largest population and consumer base. Although historically, connectivity and other issues were barriers to growth, we are seeing massive adoption as infrastructure improves and mobile and internet penetration continues to rise.

SMMEs are the key to prosperity and growth throughout Africa; they need as many opportunities for sustainable investment as possible. There are unique African problems and subscribing for equity in the businesses that solve these issues should be available to global investors. Africa is a magnificent sleeping giant, and we are ready to awaken her.

NextOptions

About Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the founder of Grovest and GoGetta.
Read more: crowdfunding, Jeff Miller, Grovest

Related

The different types of funding available for small businesses
The different types of funding available for small businesses20 May 2022
#StartupStory: Ubuntu - a crowdfunding app for startups in SA
#StartupStory: Ubuntu - a crowdfunding app for startups in SA21 Oct 2021
Friendsorship: the future of sport sponsorship
Friendsorship: the future of sport sponsorship17 Sep 2021
Ozow launches Ozow Wish campaign to help those most in need
Ozow launches Ozow Wish campaign to help those most in need30 Jun 2021
Funding provided, 0% interest for investments in SilverLeaf
SilverLeaf InvestmentsFunding provided, 0% interest for investments in SilverLeaf10 Jun 2021
SME Financing 101: Knowing your options is key
SME Financing 101: Knowing your options is key11 Feb 2021
Crowdfunding support spikes as SA rallies to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Crowdfunding support spikes as SA rallies to fight Covid-19 pandemic20 Jul 2020
GivenGain highlights the power of online fundraising during lockdown and beyond
GivenGain highlights the power of online fundraising during lockdown and beyond23 Jun 2020

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz