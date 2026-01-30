Business travel in 2026 shifts from cost-cutting to traveller experience

As business travel volumes continue to rise, travel managers are facing a new challenge: delivering seamless, flexible travel experiences in an environment shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, visa delays, capacity constraints and rising traveller expectations.



According to Mummy Mafojane, general manager of FCM South Africa, corporate travellers in 2026 are prioritising ease, comfort and peace of mind over headline cost savings.

“After years of disruption, travel has moved beyond securing the most competitive rate,” Mafojane says. “Price still matters, but so does ease, comfort and peace of mind. The real question now is what success looks like in a corporate travel programme.”

Rethinking value in corporate travel

FCM’s latest white paper, Should Price Still Be Your Guide in 2026?, argues that travel programmes focused purely on cost efficiency often fail in practice. Instead, companies are being encouraged to address operational pain points such as booking friction, data blind spots and policy compliance, while measuring success through traveller experience, safety, wellbeing and sustainability.

Mafojane notes that demand for business travel is increasing, with Flight Centre Corporate’s 2025 State of the Market survey showing that 46% of EMEA customers plan to increase travel spend in the current financial year. Conferences and events now account for the majority of corporate travel activity, followed closely by meetings.

“As companies invest more in events, team culture and client relationships, more people are travelling – and the stakes are higher,” she says.

Travellers, she adds, are seeking convenient flight times, seamless booking and expense management, better work-life balance and access to 24/7 support when disruptions occur.

Why human expertise still matter

While artificial intelligence is increasingly embedded in travel platforms, Mafojane says technology alone cannot replace human expertise. AI can optimise routes, flag disruptions and identify cost patterns, but it struggles with nuance, context and exception handling.

This was a key theme at ITB Berlin 2025, where industry leaders highlighted the limitations of algorithm-led decision-making in complex travel scenarios. Securing last-minute accommodation during major events, navigating visa challenges or understanding destination-specific preferences still requires local knowledge and trusted relationships.

“The best travel programmes combine technology with expertise,” says Mafojane. “AI supports efficiency, but judgement and experience are critical when things don’t go according to plan.”

Curated choice, wellness and smarter policy design

As the range of travel options expands, curated choice is becoming more valuable than unlimited choice. Mafojane believes travellers want flexibility within clear guardrails, allowing them to personalise their journeys without increasing complexity or policy breaches.

“They want flights that work with family schedules, hotels they trust and the option to add ‘bleisure’ time,” she says. “There is nothing more luxurious than a business trip that works for you.”

This aligns with Amadeus’ 2026 Travel Trends, which highlight growing demand for customised accommodation experiences, from room features to workspaces and amenities.

To meet these expectations, Mafojane advises companies to revisit outdated travel policies, invest in platforms that provide real-time visibility and reporting, and strengthen supplier relationships based on actual travel patterns rather than static rate negotiations.

“Frequent travellers, long-haul travellers and occasional travellers all have different needs,” she says. “Tailored policies improve compliance and satisfaction.”

Smarter spend, not less spend

As budgets remain under pressure, Mafojane argues that the focus should shift from reducing travel spend to maximising value.

“When budgets are squeezed, the game isn’t just about spending less – it’s about spending smarter,” she says. “That means paying attention to the details most people overlook, while ensuring travellers remain productive, safe and engaged.”

With corporate travel becoming a strategic enabler rather than a discretionary expense, Mafojane believes organisations that rethink value and invest in expertise will see stronger returns in 2026 and beyond.