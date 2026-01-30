Passenger demand hits record highs as airlines near capacity

Global passenger air travel reached record levels in 2025, with airlines operating at historically high load factors as demand continued to rise faster than fleet availability, according to new data released by the International Air Transport Association (Iata).

Total passenger demand for the year, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), increased by 5.3% compared with 2024, while capacity expanded by 5.2%. This pushed the global passenger load factor to 83.6% — the highest ever recorded for a full year.

International travel remained the primary growth driver, with demand rising 7.1% year-on-year and capacity increasing by 6.8%. International load factors climbed to a record 83.5%, underscoring sustained appetite for cross-border travel.

Supply chain constraints strain airline capacity

December 2025 capped off a strong year, with overall passenger demand increasing 5.6% compared with December 2024. Capacity grew 5.9%, resulting in a December load factor of 83.7%.

Despite strong demand, airlines faced persistent capacity constraints throughout the year. Delayed aircraft and engine deliveries, limited maintenance slots and supply chain disruptions forced airlines to keep older aircraft in service longer and maximise seat utilisation.

IATA estimates that these supply chain challenges added more than US$11bn in costs to airlines in 2025.

“People clearly wanted to travel more, but airlines were continually disappointed with unreliable delivery schedules for new aircraft and engines,” said Willie Walsh, Iata’s director general. “With load factors just shy of 84%, these measures worked as a short-term fix, but the industry needs a structural solution.”

Decarbonisation and fleet renewal remain critical

Iata said the return to more historically aligned growth marked the end of the post-pandemic rebound phase, but highlighted two long-term challenges shaping aviation’s future: decarbonisation and supply chain recovery.

Walsh stressed that accelerating Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production is essential to protect long-term growth, calling on governments to support investment through enabling fiscal policies.

“Every new aircraft means a quieter, cleaner fleet with more capacity and flight options,” he said. “That is what airlines and their customers want.”

Asia-Pacific leads growth as regional performance diverges

Asia-Pacific airlines recorded the strongest performance in 2025, with full-year international traffic rising 10.9% and load factors reaching 84.4%, the highest of any region.

European carriers posted 6.0% growth, while Middle Eastern airlines recorded a 6.7% increase. Latin American airlines saw 8.6% growth, although this coincided with the sharpest regional decline in load factors.

North American carriers experienced the slowest growth, with traffic rising 2.1% year-on-year. African airlines reported a 7.8% increase in passenger traffic, achieving a record regional load factor of 74.9% — the strongest improvement globally despite remaining the lowest overall.

Domestic markets reach record utilisation

Domestic passenger markets also reached record highs for passenger numbers and load factors, although growth slowed compared with 2024.

Brazil led domestic growth with an 11.1% increase in traffic.

The United States domestic market contracted by 0.6%, while Japan recorded the sharpest improvement in load factors. India continued to post the highest domestic load factor globally, despite a slight year-on-year decline.

Iata expects passenger demand growth to moderate in 2026, but said airlines will continue to face pressure to balance capacity expansion, sustainability goals and cost control as global travel demand normalises.