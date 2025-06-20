City Logistics: Rethinking South African logistics for a greener tomorrow

Sustainability in the logistics sector has grown increasingly important over the last two decades. However, it has moved far beyond simply switching to electric vehicles. Today, sustainable business practices are transforming the delivery ecosystem, with everything from how freight moves to how resources are consumed and how waste is managed needing to be considered.

Upgraded trucks and fuel-efficient driving practices are helping logistics firms cut emissions without compromising performance. Greener operations from the ground up: From paperless systems to solar-powered depots, sustainability is being built into every part of the business.

In South Africa, where long-distance travel is the norm and logistics companies are considered the backbone of the economy, industry leaders like City Logistics are demonstrating that change occurs when sustainability is integrated into every aspect of the operation.

While last-mile courier companies rely on small delivery vans and bikes, logistics companies use trucks to move vast volumes across the country. What happens on the road, in the depots, and in the planning offices shapes how these businesses reduce their environmental impact.

Fleet upgrades that make a difference

One of the most impactful changes has been upgrading vehicles across distribution and linehaul fleets. Replacing older trucks that have reached the end of their life with newer, more efficient models that can not only carry more freight but also use less fuel, reduce emissions per trip, and keep the average low is what City Logistics has done, with CEO Ryan Gaines noting the benefits are immeasurable.

“With larger payloads and more efficient engines, we’re able to reduce the number of trips and the fuel used on each journey,” he said. Gaines, who has more than 17 years of experience in logistics, also noted that introducing driver training programmes has equipped the drivers with techniques that save fuel. Techniques include driving tips that improve fuel economy, such as smoother acceleration, reduced idling, and more efficient use of momentum. “It’s all about getting more out of every litre while protecting our vehicles in the long run,” added Gaines.

Data-driven routing for greener deliveries

Logistics firms are also looking to extract insights from real-time data. Delivering a shipment to its destination is crucial, but there are ways to reduce emissions, fuel consumption, and costs. For example, City Logistics uses data to calculate routes with the lowest distance, ensuring that freight is delivered with the shortest (but also most efficient) route. The logistics firm will reconfigure its network if necessary to improve efficiency.

Rethinking waste in the supply chain

Another important aspect to consider is waste management. Logistics companies must work with trustworthy suppliers who can correctly and responsibly dispose of used materials and recycle items wherever possible. This includes conventional items one would expect in logistics, such as boxes, broken crates, packaging, electronic waste (e-waste), and hazardous materials.

E-waste has become an increasingly important problem. According to the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), a staggering 62 million tonnes of e-waste were produced in 2022, 82% higher than the figure posted in 2010. Estimates suggest it will rise by another 32% in 2030, to 82 million tonnes. Businesses that want to practice sustainability must ensure they’re not contributing to these eye-widening numbers1.

Sustainability extends beyond fleet vehicles. It encompasses simple things, too, such as paper usage. One of the earliest sustainability trends to infiltrate the business world was the adoption of paperless processes, which City Logistics has recently implemented. By utilising digital delivery systems and reducing its reliance on printed documents in the office, the company has cut its paper waste. This not only reduces environmental impact but also boosts operational efficiency and transparency.

Futureproofing with solar and renewable energy

Renewable energy has become another significant trend, especially in South Africa, where load shedding burdens the economy. The country is well-suited to harness solar energy, too, with Green Zone Energy noting that SA receives “an average of 4.5 to 6.5 kWh/m² of sunlight per day, making it one of the best locations globally for solar energy2".

In addition to clever energy, companies are also constructing buildings more ethically and sustainably. City Logistics’ Durban site was recently awarded a 4 Green Star rating from the Green Building Council of South Africa, recognising the environmentally responsible design and operation. “This is the second site within our network to earn this certification,” remarked Gaines. “It reflects our commitment to sustainable development across the City Logistics footprint.”

Electric vehicles and the road ahead

While sustainability doesn’t centre around electric vehicles, these battery-powered alternatives play a big part in creating a greener landscape. EVs, particularly heavy commercial vehicles, are slowly taking off in Europe and North America, but South Africa is catching up. As the charging infrastructure improves and electric trucks become more affordable, the industry will adopt them.

In the meantime, City Logistics has trialled several electric trucks and continues evaluating them to see how these vehicles can fit into operations and reduce emissions. While they’re not a silver bullet for long-haul logistics, they’re well-suited to short-haul delivery and urban routes.

It’s worth noting that retailer Woolworths has introduced a fleet of electric delivery vans that can travel 300km on a single charge, which is ideal for the shorter distances in that industry3.

Sustainability as standard practice

A picture of practical, achievable, and constantly evolving sustainability emerges. Sustainability is essential, and it’s not just about ticking boxes, meeting standards, or chasing green headlines. It’s about future-proofing the business and helping clients meet sustainability goals. Cleaner fleets, smarter routing, and less waste are also suitable for the environment and business.

As the logistics sector looks to the future, companies need to show that going green is a continuous process of improvement, driven by data, backed by action, and built for the long haul.