F45 Training and Standard Bank are changing the game for franchise owners in SA

F45 Training South Africa, a franchisee of one of the world’s fastest-growing functional fitness brands, has hit a powerful stride, announcing a wave of growth, new franchise sales, and an exciting new financing partnership with Standard Bank to support aspiring franchise owners.

Since taking over the master franchise in August 2024, the F45 SA leadership team has sold 11 new franchises, increased national lead volume by 39%, and seen an impressive 16.83% revenue growth across its operational studios.

Currently boasting 15 open studios with 11 more launching soon, F45 Training SA is set to expand into KwaZulu-Natal by mid-2025 and reach 35 studios by the end of 2026.

Standard Bank backs F45 franchise growth

To accelerate access to franchise ownership, F45 Training South Africa has partnered with Standard Bank. The bank will now serve as an offcial funding partner to help prospective franchisees access tailored financing solutions to open and grow their own F45 studios.

"We’re excited to partner with F45 Training South Africa in supporting their national expansion,” says Ryan Morgan, Manager: Franchising Sector at Standard Bank.

“F45 has proven itself globally and locally as a scalable, profitable business model that is highly attractive for franchisees. The combination of innovation, brand strength, and support makes it a smart investment—and one that aligns with our vision of enabling entrepreneurship and sustainable business success in South Africa."

This partnership marks a critical milestone in lowering the barrier to entry for entrepreneurs looking to break into the booming boutique fitness industry.

The global boutique fitness market is projected to reach $87bn by 2028, with functional training leading the way. Locally, South Africa’s fitness industry is expected to grow at 8.7% CAGR, driven by demand for community-based, time-efficient, and results-oriented training models— precisely what F45 oﬀers.

Studies show 79% of gym-goers prefer functional fitness, and F45’s science-backed, trainer-led sessions deliver that in a group environment that feels personal, motivating, and inclusive.

As demand for F45 studios continues to rise, the brand is actively seeking passionate, purpose- driven entrepreneurs to join the franchise network. Backed by operational support, global brand recognition, and now financial assistance from Standard Bank, it’s never been easier — or smarter — to get involved.

Functional fitness for everybody

A key highlight of this growth phase is F45’s role as the official global training partner of Hyrox, the fastest-growing fitness race, which saw the first Johannesburg-based event in March 2025.

With over 175,000 global participants annually, Hyrox is a mass-participation fitness competition built on accessibility—an ethos shared by F45.

“F45 and HYROX believe in training for life—not just performance,” says Karen Loader, CEO of F45 Training South Africa.

“Our workouts are rooted in functional fitness, designed by experts, and scalable for every fitness level. Whether you’re preparing for Hyrox or simply want to move better, feel stronger, and be part of something bigger—F45 is for everybody and every body.”

F45 has already activated Hyrox-branded warm-up zones at events in Cape Town and Johannesburg over the past six months, positioning the brand as a provider of functional, inclusive training experiences in South Africa.

And with another event planned for both Cape Town and Johannesburg later this year, F45 continues to strategically expand its national presence, driving brand visibility, franchise interest, and new member acquisition in key growth markets, while also doubling down on its commitment to empowering everyday South Africans to train with purpose.