Veteran marketer Ryan Blumrick steps into top role at Volkswagen Africa

Volkswagen Group Africa has appointed seasoned marketer Ryan Blumrick as the new Head of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. Blumrick stepped into the role at the beginning of February 2026.

Blumrick has nearly 20 years of experience in the Volkswagen Group gained in South Africa, China, and Japan. He joined Volkswagen South Africa in 2006 and went on to hold multiple leadership positions within Audi South Africa in sales and marketing.

He later served as head of regional sales and marketing strategy at SAIC Volkswagen Shanghai before moving to Japan, where he most recently held the position of marketing director for Audi Japan.

In his new role, Blumrick aims to strengthen the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brand, elevate customer‑centricity, and bring global best practices into the African market. His vision includes providing African countries with market specific product solutions and leveraging international insights to unlock new growth opportunities.

“We are confident that Ryan’s extensive global experience and proven leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in the African markets where it has presence,” said Niels Wichmann, acting director of sales and marketing, Volkswagen Group Africa.