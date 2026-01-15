Meta taps new president and vice chairman

Dina Powell McCormick has been appointed by Meta as president and vice chairman.

McCormick served as a member of Meta’s Board of Directors, and she’s been deeply engaged as they accelerated the company's pursuit of frontier AI and personal superintelligence.

The company said as Meta scales, the complexity of what they are building is changing. Meta is creating the massive physical and financial model that will power the next decade of computing — including data centers, energy systems, and global connectivity at an unprecedented scale.

“Dina’s experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth as the company’s president and vice chairman,” said Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

McCormick will join Meta’s management team, helping to guide the company’s overall strategy and execution. She will work closely with the compute and infrastructure teams to ensure the media group’s multi-billion-dollar investments deliver on their objectives and generate positive economic impact in communities around the world. She will also lead efforts to build new strategic capital partnerships and identify innovative ways to expand Meta’s long-term investment capacity.