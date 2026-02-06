TakealotNow expands to Durban

Takealot has expanded on-demand delivery service TakealotNow, to Durban, covering Morningside, Berea, Westville, and parts of Durban North.

Favourite products

Available via the Mr D app, TakealotNow is Takealot’s answer to a growing need for on-demand shopping. TakealotNow shoppers can get everything from trending tech and bestselling books to DIY tools, beauty essentials, household goods, and more, all delivered in minutes.

Durban is set to benefit from the expansion of TakealotNow, which aims to enhance the shopping experience by delivering customers' favourite products in minutes. “We understand how important convenience is, and we aim to make shopping quick and efficient for shoppers with demanding lifestyles,” says Karla Levick, chief marketing officer at Takealot.

Pilot project

“TakealotNow started as a pilot project in 2023, and has grown rapidly ever since. We have expanded to the greater Cape Town region, Johannesburg, Pretoria, and now Durban. We’re excited to continue this growth and bring the convenience of on-demand shopping to even more areas across South Africa,” says Marnus Engelbrecht, head of TakealotNow.

To shop TakealotNow, customers browsing eligible products on the Takealot app can look for the new "Get it Now" option, which indicates items available for immediate delivery, fulfilled via Mr D. Alternatively, customers can find the TakealotNow store, directly on the Mr D app by navigating to the “Shops” section.

In addition, TakealotMore, Takealot Group's R99 per month subscription service, offers members unlimited free TakealotNow deliveries and exclusive coupons among its range of benefits.