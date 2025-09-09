Niche Integrated Solutions Celebrated at the 2025 BBQ Awards

In addition to securing top honours in this highly competitive category, Niche Integrated Solutions was also named a finalist in two other categories:

New Entrepreneur Award

New & Innovative Business Award



This triple recognition underscores the company’s exceptional vision, leadership, and commitment to innovation in the digital economy.

Digital Transformation Award: A milestone achievement

The Digital Transformation Award acknowledges organisations that integrate technology to achieve sustainable growth, inclusivity, and innovation. Niche Integrated Solutions stood out for its ability to:

Deliver cutting-edge ICT strategies that redefine client operations.



that redefine client operations. Pioneer inclusive technology solutions that empower businesses and communities alike.



that empower businesses and communities alike. Drive measurable transformation outcomes that resonate beyond the boardroom.

Recognition across multiple categories

Being a finalist in both the New Entrepreneur Award and New & Innovative Business Award categories further cements Niche Integrated Solutions’ reputation as a rising leader in South Africa’s business landscape. These categories spotlight the company’s entrepreneurial spirit, disruptive solutions, and the agility with which it adapts to fast-changing digital environments.

CEO statement

“To be recognised not only as the winner of the Digital Transformation Award but also as a finalist in two other prestigious categories is a humbling and inspiring moment for our team,” said Nisha Kostas , CEO of Niche Integrated Solutions. “This triple honour validates our mission as Women to empower Africa’s digital future through innovation, agility, and inclusivity. We are proud to stand among trailblazers who are shaping the transformation of business and society.”

About Niche Integrated Solutions

Niche Integrated Solutions is a 100% black women-owned, Level 1 BBBEE enterprise driving digital transformation across Africa. With expertise spanning global leading software solutions across all industries and ICT managed services , the company delivers scalable, client-focused solutions that align with its vision.

Founded with a passion for innovation and empowerment, Niche Integrated Solutions has quickly established itself as a trusted partner to enterprises embarking on their digital journeys.

About the BBQ Awards

Now in its 22nd year, the BBQ Awards (www.bbqawards.co.za) remain a cornerstone of black business recognition in South Africa. By celebrating excellence in leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, and transformation, the Awards showcase businesses and individuals who embody resilience and progress.

The 2025 ceremony, held on 5 September 2025 , continues this tradition, spotlighting leaders who push boundaries and redefine South Africa’s business landscape.



