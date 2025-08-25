South Africa
    Tributes continue to pour in for actress Nandi Nyembe

    The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation (SACR) has paid tribute to legendary actress Nandi Nyembe, affectionately known as Mam’ Nandi.
    25 Aug 2025
    25 Aug 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.news24.com

    Nyembe passed away on Saturday, 23 August 2025, at the age of 75.

    “Mam’ Nandi was more than an actress. She was a cultural torchbearer whose work reflected the resilience, struggles and triumphs of South Africans. She gave voice to our stories and left an indelible mark on the nation’s artistic and cultural landscape.

    “Her passing is a tremendous loss not only to the creative sector, but to the soul of our country,” chairperson of the SACR Portfolio Committee, Disebo Tlebere said.

    Mam’ Nandi’s career spanned decades, during which she graced South African stages and screens with performances that were both powerful and timeless.

    She became a household name through her memorable role as Nandi Sibiya in Zone 14 and further enriched South African storytelling with her outstanding portrayals in Yizo Yizo, Izoso Connexion, Isibaya, Isithembiso, House of Zwide, and numerous other productions.

    Her versatility also shone through in feature films such as Reasonable Man (1999), Saturday Night at the Palace (1987), and the award-winning Yesterday (2004).

    The Committee has extended its deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, colleagues and millions of fans across South Africa and beyond, who are left heartbroken by this loss.

    “Her passing marks not only the departure of an extraordinary actress, but also a cultural icon whose artistry touched generations.

    “The Committee salutes Mam’ Nandi for her remarkable contribution to the performing arts and her role in shaping South Africa’s cultural identity. As the country bids farewell to this icon, her legacy will continue to inspire artists and audiences for generations to come,” the Committee said.

    The Nyembe and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture announced the death of the actress in a joint statement at the weekend.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
