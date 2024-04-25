CILTSA seminar to address key security issues in transport

Amid increasing security concerns affecting the logistics, transport, and supply chain sectors, the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in South Africa (CILTSA) will be hosting a key Safety and Security Seminar on 22 May in Sandton, Johannesburg. The seminar will provide participants with essential knowledge and strategies to manage the current challenging security environment.

From cyberattacks to infrastructure theft, the logistics industry faces a multitude of challenges. This half-day seminar will delve into these critical issues, offering practical solutions and fostering collaboration among industry stakeholders.

Attendees will gain valuable insights from a distinguished speaker line-up, including:

• Gareth Newham, head of the justice and violence prevention programme at the Institute for Security Studies, will provide an in-depth analysis of South Africa's current security environment, helping businesses make informed risk management decisions.

• Martin Fick of SVR will shed light on the specific safety and security challenges plaguing logistics, transport, and supply chains across South Africa.

• Gideon Joubert, head of projects at Sakeliga, will explore how private initiatives can significantly contribute to public safety efforts and secure vital trade routes.

• Thorsten Neumann, president and CEO of the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) in the EMEA region, will bring attendees up to speed on the latest regulations and developments regarding transport, facility, and security requirements.

• Kgabiso Manthara, regional specialist at ABSA, will equip attendees with the knowledge to combat emerging cybersecurity threats and implement effective mitigation techniques.

• MasterDrive's Eugene Herbert will discuss strategies for promoting positive driver behaviour, a key factor in reducing accidents and cargo loss.

A panel of industry experts will address critical infrastructure vulnerabilities and explore effective mitigation strategies, while case studies will showcase successful risk management strategies and innovative telematics solutions for enhanced security.

"Safe and secure transport, logistics and supply chains are the foundation for a thriving economy," says CILTSA President Elvin Harris. "This seminar is designed to empower businesses with the insights and tools they need to safeguard their operations and ensure the smooth flow of goods. Safe and secure transport, logistics and supply chains are critical for success for businesses operating in this space.”

According to a recent report by PwC titled Transportation & Logistics 2030 Volume 4: Securing the Supply Chain , freight and passenger transport facilities "are frequently the targets of attacks, whether the motive be political or purely for profit. Natural disasters like the devastating earthquake and tsunami in Japan show us only too clearly just how vulnerable our transportation and logistics systems are, when, for example, key commercial harbours are taken out of commission; not to mention the far graver human suffering such events can cause. And with electronic data exchange becoming an evermore critical part of interlinked value chains, worries about data security and industrial espionage are becoming more pronounced".

Some of the key findings from the report include:

• Man-made attacks on supply chains are increasing. Transport and logistics companies will need to take security concerns into account when choosing transport routes.

• Greater investments to secure ICT systems from cyber attacks will be mandatory.

• No supply chain will ever be 100% secure – better technology and well-trained people can make a big difference.

"Through our seminar, we aim to share knowledge and best practices, as well as foster collaboration," adds Harris. "By showcasing innovative technologies and solutions, we can contribute to improving safety and security in logistics, transport, and supply chain operations."