Africa


Entravision Africa launches new product EVX

17 Apr 2023
Issued by: Entravision Africa previously 365 Digital
Entravision Africa, a leading African advertising solutions, media and technology company, announced today the launch of Entravision X, the newest way for companies to effectively connect with their target audience using a full-funnel advertising strategy.
Entravision Africa launches new product EVX

"We developed Entravision X to meet the needs of an evolving advertiser demand; to reach audiences at scale through media solutions that drive positive business impact. Entravision X helps marketers better engage their existing and potential customers by taking a more holistic approach to their objectives into a full funnel framework that covers the various stages of the consumer journey; from awareness, through to consideration and conversion," says Julian Jordaan, president of Entravision Africa.

The solutions are engineered for growth

Through a consultative approach to understanding advertiser's objectives, the Entravision X (or EVX) team of media solution specialists help brands connect with audiences across top local and international publishers and platforms and run advertising campaigns that achieve business results.

The solutions are engineered for growth, and are designed to help marketers achieve sustainable growth across the consumer journey; from user acquisition, to retargeting and branding campaigns. This is done by combining media and user data from multiple touch points such as Smadex (a proprietary DSP), CTV, Digital Audio, In-Game advertising and leading local premium publishers, all through a single point of contact at Entravision Africa.

Kim Mcleod, business unit lead for EVX says that "this approach focuses on a close partnership with advertisers to help solve marketing challenges with a full-funnel approach to their objectives. We are not focused on B2B or B2C but H2H - Human to Human."

By choosing Entravision X, businesses can access premium digital solutions to target consumers across their favourite digital platforms with creative messaging and high-impact digital solutions that resonate for maximum impact.

To learn more about Entravision X please visit https://entravisionafrica.com/evx/ and contact our Business Unit Head for EVX: kim.mcleod(@)entravision.com.

Entravision Africa previously 365 Digital
For 21 years the business has represented the largest publishers and platforms in Africa and have helped global brands reach connected consumers and drive business impact.

