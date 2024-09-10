Tractor Outdoor appoints new DOOH sales lead to advance its programmatic offering

Tractor Outdoor has appointed experienced digital media professional Kim McLeod as its new programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) sales lead.

Kim McLeod, newly appointed programmatic DOOH sales lead at Tractor Outdoor

With over two decades in sales and with qualifications in digital marketing and project management under her belt, McLeod’s resume spans several core business areas such sales, customer service and strategic campaign development, with her having previously occupied leadership roles such as head of sales and business unit head. Prior to joining Tractor, McLeod spent almost seven years at 365 Digital as head of performance advertising, where she was responsible for leading a team and delivering successful campaigns on time, driving brand growth.

It is this results-driven approach that makes McLeod a welcome addition to Tractor’s team, where she will be responsible for overseeing the sales and execution of the media owner’s DOOH campaigns. She will work closely with Tractor’s cales, marketing, tech and product development teams to ensure seamless campaign delivery and a high standard of service, while making sure that business goals related to revenue, client retention and campaign performance are met.

Says McLeod: “I’m thrilled to join Tractor because of its forward-thinking approach to transforming the DOOH landscape. Being part of a team that embraces innovation, leverages data-driven insights, and delivers impactful solutions aligns perfectly with my passion for creating meaningful connections between brands and audiences.”

Says Mali Motsumi-Garrido, sales director at Tractor Outdoor: “Tractor is focused on bringing more strategic expertise to grow and develop our digital competency. Thus, we are thrilled to have appointed Kim, who will play a pivotal role in driving programmatic sales while ensuring that we consistently deliver on our clients’ KPIs. Her appointment will advance our strategic vision of giving our clients an unparalleled programmatic offering as well as service excellence.”



