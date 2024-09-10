Marketing & Media OOH
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Human8Location BankAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBrand InfluenceDMASAKLADNA Brand ArchitectsMedia24Publicis Groupe AfricaDaily MaverickDentsuSME South AfricaRogerwilcoJuta and CompanyTractor OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

OOH Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Tractor Outdoor appoints new DOOH sales lead to advance its programmatic offering

    Issued by Tractor Outdoor
    10 Sep 2024
    10 Sep 2024
    Tractor Outdoor has appointed experienced digital media professional Kim McLeod as its new programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) sales lead.
    Kim McLeod, newly appointed programmatic DOOH sales lead at Tractor Outdoor
    Kim McLeod, newly appointed programmatic DOOH sales lead at Tractor Outdoor

    With over two decades in sales and with qualifications in digital marketing and project management under her belt, McLeod’s resume spans several core business areas such sales, customer service and strategic campaign development, with her having previously occupied leadership roles such as head of sales and business unit head. Prior to joining Tractor, McLeod spent almost seven years at 365 Digital as head of performance advertising, where she was responsible for leading a team and delivering successful campaigns on time, driving brand growth.

    It is this results-driven approach that makes McLeod a welcome addition to Tractor’s team, where she will be responsible for overseeing the sales and execution of the media owner’s DOOH campaigns. She will work closely with Tractor’s cales, marketing, tech and product development teams to ensure seamless campaign delivery and a high standard of service, while making sure that business goals related to revenue, client retention and campaign performance are met.

    Says McLeod: “I’m thrilled to join Tractor because of its forward-thinking approach to transforming the DOOH landscape. Being part of a team that embraces innovation, leverages data-driven insights, and delivers impactful solutions aligns perfectly with my passion for creating meaningful connections between brands and audiences.”

    Says Mali Motsumi-Garrido, sales director at Tractor Outdoor: “Tractor is focused on bringing more strategic expertise to grow and develop our digital competency. Thus, we are thrilled to have appointed Kim, who will play a pivotal role in driving programmatic sales while ensuring that we consistently deliver on our clients’ KPIs. Her appointment will advance our strategic vision of giving our clients an unparalleled programmatic offering as well as service excellence.”

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Tractor Outdoor
    Tractor Outdoor was founded in 2001 by international industry veterans and is managed by a team who has a comprehensive grounding in the outdoor media industry.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz