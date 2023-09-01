Industries

Advertising Company news South Africa

Africa


Entravision and Match Media Group partner across Africa

1 Sep 2023
Issued by: Entravision in Africa
Entravision in Africa has become the exclusive sales partner in Africa of Match Media Group, the group that powers advertising for brands including Tinder, OkCupid and Match.
Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, announced today that its African based digital business unit has become the exclusive sales partner in Africa of Match Media Group, the group that powers advertising for brands including Tinder, OkCupid and Match.

Match Group is on a mission to spark meaningful connections for every single person in the world. Founded 25 years ago, Match pioneered the concept of online dating and continues to foster innovation in the online dating industry. With more than 20 offices around the world, the company operates several iconic brands under its portfolio including Match, OkCupid, Tinder, and The League. Today, hundreds of millions of singles have found a meaningful connection using Match Group services.

"This partnership with Match Media Group reinforces our commitment to advertisers to connect brands to consumers through local strategic support, creative expertise and a suite of innovative advertising opportunities on the platform," said Julian Jordaan, president of Entravision Africa. "Globally, we're seeing a dating renaissance, with online dating now being the most common way that singles are making new connections. We're thrilled to be partnered with Match Media Group in Africa to connect consumers to brands in an authentic and relevant way."

As the exclusive sales partner to Match Media Group across the African continent, Entravision has created a dedicated local team of experts based in South Africa to provide businesses with the tools crucial to sales growth, while also assisting customers in deploying their advertising investments more efficiently across their digital technologies.

Entravision in Africa
For 21 years the business has represented the largest publishers and platforms in Africa and have helped global brands reach connected consumers and drive business impact.
Read more: Tinder, Julian Jordaan, Entravision

